“I think this is the best basketball I’ve played in my career”: Karl-Anthony Towns gushes over his recent performances after leading the Wolves to an 11-2 record since the All-Star break

After recording a 25-point, 11-rebound double-double vs the Bucks, Karl-Anthony Towns went on to state that he was playing the best basketball of his career recently.

The Minnesota Timberwolves have transformed into a different basketball team altogether since the All-Star break. During the span of these 13 games, the Wolves are ranked #1 in points per game, #2 in threes per game, #3 in blocks per game, #4 in steals per game, #8 in points differential. But more importantly, Chris Finch’s boys have managed to win 11 out of their 13 clashes.

A huge reason behind’s Minnesota’s recent success has to be credited to Karl-Anthony Towns. KAT is currently in the midst of his best career, averaging a solid 24.9/9.9/3.7 per game. Since the All-Star break, the former Kentucky Wildcat has elevated his game to a different level, putting up 26.9 points (includes one 60-point performance), 10.5 rebounds, 2.7 assists, and 1.2 blocks.

On Saturday afternoon, Towns put up a huge 25-point, 11-rebound double-double over the Giannis Antetokounmpo-less Milwaukee Bucks. Leading the team to a 138-119 point win, KAT helps Minnesota grab their 4th straight win.

Karl-Anthony Towns believes he is playing the best basketball of his career

After the win against the Bucks, Karl-Anthony went on to talk about his recent form and how he is playing some of the best basketball he has played in his career. The big man said:

“I think this is the best basketball I’ve played in my career… And it’s leading to great wins, and I think that’s the difference.”

The Timberwolves are sitting 7th in the West with an impressive 42-30 record. The team has the same number of wins this season as the past 2 campaigns… combined!

THE MINNESOTA TIMBERWOLVES NOW OFFICIALLY HAVE THE SAME AMOUNT OF TEAM WINS THIS SEASON AS THE PAST 2 SEASONS COMBINED 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥 COACH. OF. THE. YEAR. pic.twitter.com/4TvoGrY79D — 🐺 NEW ERA (42-30) (@WolvesGotNext) March 20, 2022

Currently, the Wolves are only 0.5 games behind the 6th seeded Nuggets and 1.5 games behind the 5th seeded Mavs. Yes, they do have a relatively tough remaining schedule, however, if they play their cards right, we might get to see the Wolves advance to the playoffs without taking part in the infamous play-in tournament.