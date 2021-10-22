“I thought Michael Jordan only lived on TV”: LeBron James reveals how the GOAT inspires him to continue chasing Larry O’Brien trophies with the Lakers

The never-ending debate of the best player to ever play basketball keeps Lakers superstar LeBron James fueled up.

LeBron James is one of the household names in the basketball world for a long time now, but he hasn’t replaced Michael Jordan, the other household name or as many would say the greatest basketball player of all time.

Although it’s been 18 years since LeBron took the NBA court for the first time and also Jordan played for the last time, the debate of who is better among the one who ignited the basketball torch all around the world and the one who is carrying it for almost two decades now still doesn’t look like it’s going to end anytime soon.

Well not until the Lakers’ star gets 2 more titles in the few years he’s has left to play.

LeBron James is hungry for more championships to leave Jordan behind

It was not always a desire for the King to be better than Michael Jordan. When he was a kid, he idolized “his Airness” like every other kid in the States. And it blew his mind when he first met his idol,

“I was like oh my f***ing God,” James said. “I didn’t think he was real, man. You don’t understand. I didn’t think Michael Jordan was real, I only thought he lived in the TV, either in games or commercials or “Come Fly With Me” on cassette tapes. I didn’t think he was real. When I saw him I was like, ‘If the man above would’ve took me that day, I would’ve lived a hell of a life.’ I swear to God, after seeing Mike.”

The 4-time NBA champion not only idolized the basketball god but considered him a god,

“Michael Jordan was kind of like that God,” James said. “He was that angel sent from heaven. I kind of used him to help me get through some of the darkest days that I had. People say, ‘Well, you were only nine years old.’ But there’s a lot of dark days when you grew up the way that I grew up and you’re part of a single parent household.”

But since he became the prodigy from Akron, Ohio who would pass Michael Jordan, LeBron never looked back and has had a tremendous NBA career.

Playing in his 19th year, the 17-time All-Star has won 4-MVP, 4-Finals MVP, and many more individual accolades while making 10 NBA finals appearances winning 4 of them. He has also won multiple “Athlete of the year” awards from different worldwide publications.

But still, there is a burning desire inside the basketball genius that propels him to work harder every single day,

LeBron James deeply passionate about winning another championship to get closer to Michael Jordan's total

The GOAT debate might or might not end in favor of the King, but you have got to give it to him for not getting bored or tired of it all. He’s been playing the game at the highest level for the 19th straight year barely missing games because of injuries. Even Jordan got bored or frustrated and retired multiple times.