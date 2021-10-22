Basketball

“I thought Michael Jordan only lived on TV”: LeBron James reveals how the GOAT inspires him to continue chasing Larry O’Brien trophies with the Lakers

"I thought Michael Jordan only lived on TV": LeBron James reveals how the GOAT inspires him to continue chasing Larry O'Brien trophies with the Lakers
Akash Murty

Previous Article
“Sixers needed to zig while the NBA looked to zag”: ‘Trust the Process’ pioneer, Sam Hinkie, famously justified accusations of trying to tank in a 13-page resignation letter
No Newer Articles
NBA Latest Post
"I thought Michael Jordan only lived on TV": LeBron James reveals how the GOAT inspires him to continue chasing Larry O'Brien trophies with the Lakers
“I thought Michael Jordan only lived on TV”: LeBron James reveals how the GOAT inspires him to continue chasing Larry O’Brien trophies with the Lakers

The never-ending debate of the best player to ever play basketball keeps Lakers superstar LeBron…