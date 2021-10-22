“Stephen Curry, you’re SICK man!!!”: Lakers’ LeBron James praises the Warriors’ superstar as he explodes for a 25 point 1st Quarter against the Clippers

Lakers’ LeBron James takes it to his Twitter to appreciate Stephen Curry as he exploded for 25 points in the 1st Quarter

The Golden State Warriors hosted the Los Angeles Clippers tonight. The Warriors took an early 1st Quarter lead, but the Clippers dominated the 2nd quarter. Since then, it has been a close affair. The two have gone back and forth. The Warriors won the affair 115-113, to start the season off 2-0. The game had multiple lead changes and numerous ties.

Stephen Curry had started off the season with a very off-shooting performance, going 5/21 against the Lakers. Despite not scoring much, he still recorded a 21 point triple-double. After that game, he said that he played like trash, and took it hard upon himself. The Chef was named to the NBA 75 List today, and that may have boosted him even further. Curry started off the game 9/9, scoring 25 points in the 1st quarter alone.

25 points

9-9 FG

5-5 3FG

1 Quarter STEPHEN CURRY — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) October 22, 2021

Also Read: “Watch Klay use this as motivation and return from injury with all guns firing!”: Warriors’ Klay Thompson reacts to being snubbed on the NBA 75 Team

LeBron James reacts as Stephen Curry shines

LeBron James and the Lakers kept the Chef quiet for the season opener. However, that wasn’t the case tonight. Stephen Curry and Andrew Wiggins started the game with 4 back-to-back threes. The Warriors went 7/11 from deep to start the first quarter.

LeBron James was watching the game, and couldn’t keep his excitement to himself. He took it to his Twitter to show how crazy Steph was!

Also Read: “Reggie Miller, you and Stephen Curry are teammates”: Pacers legend’s priceless reaction on learning he was part of the NBA’s 75th-anniversary team

The Chef went video-game mode in the 1st Quarter, and couldn’t seem to miss. After an off-game, it was expected Curry would bounce back strong, and he did just that. Stephen Curry concluded the game with 46 points and 10 rebounds.

Watching the way the Warriors have begun the season is exciting for all the fans. On top of that, with Klay Thompson returning soon, this season would be the best the Warriors have had in the last couple of years.