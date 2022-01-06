“I told my teammates, give me a good pick, and we’re going home with a W”: Kobe Bryant hit two buzzer-beaters, including a game-winner in an overtime thriller against the Trail Blazers in 2004 

In the last game of the 2003-04 regular season, Kobe Bryant sank two clutch shots, stunning the Trail Blazers fans in Portland.

The late Kobe Bryant was arguably one of the most clutch players the NBA had ever seen. The Black Mamba ranks at the second position just behind Michael Jordan for the most game-winning buzzer-beaters. The five-time champion had a grand total of 8 clutch shots, one shy of dethroning MJ, who had 9.

One such occasion was a game against the Portland Trail Blazers, which took place on 14th April, 20o4. The Lakers were coming off a second-round elimination after having a 3-peat. The team had signed veterans Karl Malone, Gary Payton, and Horace Grant, making them instant favorites.

In this iconic game against the Blazers, Kobe dropped a game-tying 3-pointer with 8 seconds left in regulation. The Lakers superstar made this highly contested shot over Ruben Patterson, leading to the game going into overtime. Kobe had 12-points in that quarter.

Ironically, the game didn’t reach a decisive point in the overtime, with the scores being tied again at 95. Thus resulting in a double-overtime. The Lakers were down 104-102 with just a second left and called a timeout. Post, which the Mamba would hit a highly contested 3-pointer to seal the win for the Lakers.

Also read: “This is b***sh*t! The ref gave me a T for walking away, after he walked away!”: Warriors’ Draymond Green expresses his displeasure with the officiating this season

An old clip of Kobe shows him reflecting the iconic game-winning shots. The two-time Finals MVP was confident of getting the win provided his teammates gave him a good pick.

Kobe Bryant addresses his iconic game-winning shots against the Blazers in the final game of the 2003-04 regular season.

The win against the Blazers helped the Lakers clinch the second seed in the western conference. Kobe finished the game with 37-points, 8-rebounds, 5-assists, playing an exhausting 53 minutes. The eighteen-time All-Star was 40% from the 3-point line during the game.

Kobe’s teammate Shaquille O’Neal had high praise for the former.

“It was a great shot by the young fellow,” O’Neal said. “He told us, ‘Set me a good pick and we’re going home with a win.’ That’s the sign of a great player, a great, confident shot.”

Via: NBA.com

On the other hand, Kobe was confident about securing the W for his team. In an old clip, the Lakers superstar said the following, while reflecting on the game.

“I told my teammates, give me a good pick, and we’re going home with a W.”

Kobe Bryant hits two buzzer beaters for the Lakers in the SAME game, including the game winner (2004) “I told my teammates, give me a good pick and we’re going home with a W” pic.twitter.com/bAUFDbNrXi — Kobe Highlights & Motivation (@kobehighlight) December 27, 2021

The superstar agreed that it was an extremely tough shot and Theo Ratliff was very close to blocking his shot.

“When I released the ball he actually jammed my fingers. But yeah, I think he helped the shot though.”

Also read: “Yet another historic Nikola Jokic triple-double gone to waste. Get the man some help”: NBA Twitter praises the Nuggets MVP for putting up a historic 26/21/11 stat line in the 115-109 loss vs the Jazz