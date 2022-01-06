“Yet another historic Nikola Jokic triple-double gone to waste. Get the man some help”: NBA Twitter praises the Nuggets MVP for putting up a historic 26/21/11 stat line in the 115-109 loss vs the Jazz

Nikola Jokic was absolutely unbelievable in the Nuggets 6-point loss to the Jazz, recording a historic 26-point, 21-rebounds, and 11-assists triple-double.

With Jamal Murray out, the Denver Nuggets re-signed Michael Porter Jr., giving him a 5-year max contract expecting him to be the 2nd star to Nikola Jokic. However, early on in this campaign, MPJ sustained a lower back injury, sidelining him indefinitely. In the absence of Murray and Porter Jr., a majority of the team’s load has fallen onto the Serbian big man’s shoulders. Up till now, the reigning MVP has been doing a phenomenal job at doing so.

The Joker followed his 27 points and 16 rebounds double-double outing with an even better performance against the Utah Jazz. During Wednesday night’s clash, the Nuggets center played a total of 37:14 minutes and had a historic 26-point, 21-rebounds, 11-assists triple-double.

Acting coach Popeye Jones, had some huge praises for his star center. During the postgame interview, Jones said:

“I think the biggest thing right now, the MVP’s really locked in.”

Nikola Jokic is the first player in 40 years to record multiple 25/20/11 games

After tonight’s historic performance, Nikola Jokic becomes the only player since 1980 to record multiple 25-points, 20-rebounds, and 11-assists games.

NBA Twitter gave Jokic his flowers after his stellar performances.

Only if his team was better he’s clearly be the mvp again — Kdubb (@DubbKaymon) January 6, 2022

Jokic, who now has 6 straight 20-point double-double games, has been averaging 25.7 points, 14.2 rebounds, and 7 assists per game. Despite his wizardry, the Nuggets have been struggling lately with a .500 18-18 record.