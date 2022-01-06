“This is b***sh*t! The ref gave me a T for walking away, after he walked away!”: Warriors’ Draymond Green expresses his displeasure with the officiating this season

Warriors’ Draymond Green expresses his concerns with the officiating, talks about the techs he’s received this season

The Golden State Warriors played their worst basketball last night, as they dropped a road game to the Dallas Mavericks. The Warriors, coming off a win over the Heat, never looked comfortable tonight. They were continuously hounded by the Mavs’ defense.

Luka Doncic led the way for the Mavs on Dirk Nowitzki‘s jersey retirement night. He scored 26 points, grabbed 7 boards, and dished 8 assists. For the Dubs, Andrew Wiggins led the scoring with 17 points. Stephen Curry recorded 14 points, 9 rebounds, and 5 assists.

Also Read: “You still with me, Kobe Bryant!”: Nets’ Kyrie Irving pays an attention-worthy tribute to Lakers star upon his much-anticipated return to the NBA

It was an abysmal performance from the Dubs. What doesn’t help was that Draymond Green was issued a tech during the game while not being at any fault. Draymond was complaining to a referee about a no-call on a Stephen Curry lay-up. However, the referee showed no sign of listening and walked away. Later, the ref tried to talk to Green, who then walked away, and was assessed with a tech.

Draymond Green opens up about his tech tonight, and the officiating this season

Draymond Green is the heart and soul of the Golden State Warriors. Green is always there, and has his teammate’s backs always. Tonight, he spoke up for Steph for the missed lay-up foul call. However, the referee didn’t want to hear any of it, and ended up assessing Green a tech.

After the game, Green shared his opinions on the same.

“I’m a grown man with my own children, so I won’t be treated as someone else’s child, that probably don’t even have as many children as I have. It’s garbage.”

A frustrated Draymond explains why he received a tech in tonight’s game pic.twitter.com/DI2uaTqkoF — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) January 6, 2022

Also Read: “Never been in a slump before… Kinda excited to see what comes next!”: Warriors’ Stephen Curry talks about his shooting woes, is excited about what’s to come next

Green also talked about how out of the 7-8 techs he’s received so far this season, half of them have been for no reason at all. This has been happening all around the league, as we saw with Kyle Lowry against the Blazers tonight. Hopefully Adam Silver and the NBA fix this officiating problem soon.