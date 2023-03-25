“I Took that personal”: Joel Embiid Channeled Michael Jordan, Dropped 46 on Warriors Thanks to Draymond Green’s Comments

Mar 24, 2023; San Francisco, California, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) shoots the basketball over Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) during the fourth quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia 76ers might have lost tonight, but that didn’t stop Joel Embiid from running through the Warriors. Like how Michael Jordan dropped 63 against the Boston Celtics in a loss and announced his arrival, Joel did the same. Except he just cemented his claim to the MVP trophy.

And Joel even shouted out MJ, well not exactly shouted out, more like channeled him. With tonight’s performance, he has all but locked up the MVP trophy. He was sensational tonight.

JOEL EMBIID TONIGHT: 46 Points

9 Rebounds

8 Assists

2 Steals

1 Block

56% FG 🔥🔥🔥 pic.twitter.com/4Hgi0UArUK — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) March 25, 2023

And with that performance, he now has the most 30-point games this season overtaking Luka Doncic. The scoring title is also well within his grasp.

Joel Embiid now has the most 30-point games this season 👀 pic.twitter.com/HmWOBw2u29 — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) March 25, 2023

But the reason why he absolutely demolished the Warriors, was thanks to Draymond Green’s comment. The 4x champion incited a fire that was tamed. Only just.

“I Took that personal”: Joel Embiid Channeled his inner Michael Jordan, Dropped 46 Thanks to Draymond Green supporting Nikola Jokic

In his post-game interview, Draymond Green revealed that Joel Embiid came up to him tonight and told him something. The reason why he was going berserk was thanks to the former DPOY calling Nikola Jokic the hardest person to guard in the league.

Joel Embiid had 46 points against Warriors tonight. Draymond Green: “He said, ‘You know why I played like that tonight? You said Joker was the hardest person to guard in the league. I took that personal.’” pic.twitter.com/Rd8a2eXTyo — Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) March 25, 2023

Green was almost mystified that Embiid remembered the comments and then proceeded to use an array of moves on the Warriors’ defense. Kevon Looney and Draymond Green, both, were on the receiving end of Joel’s lethal offense.

But they held him down in the fourth quarter, by just a little bit. And Draymond clarified that Kevon and the Warriors’ defense adjusted what little they could to stop him. And to a small extent, they succeeded.

Draymond Green is batting for Joel Embiid’s case to be league MVP

Perhaps the most hotly contested individual honor is the MVP award. But this year, it finally feels like Joel Embiid has all but locked it up.

Even Draymond has been pushing the agenda. Both in interviews and on his podcast. Even tonight, he was all praise for the 76ers center.

Draymond Green says after the game Joel Embiid told him he played like he did tonight because he heard Green call Nikola Jokic the toughest guy to guard in the league and took it personally. Green now says Embiid is the hardest guy to guard. — Kendra Andrews (@kendra__andrews) March 25, 2023



And he said Joel is now the hardest guy to guard in the league. He was vocal about his support for the Cameroonian and we agree with him.

Draymond believes Embiid’s play in the last couple weeks has created separation in the MVP race pic.twitter.com/t2aSMhG1Wz — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) March 25, 2023

Perhaps the Michael Jordan MVP trophy is warranted this time around. We’ll just have to wait and find out.