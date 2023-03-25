HomeSearch

“I Took that personal”: Joel Embiid Channeled Michael Jordan, Dropped 46 on Warriors Thanks to Draymond Green’s Comments

Jeet Pukhrambam
|Published 25/03/2023

Mar 24, 2023; San Francisco, California, USA; Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid (21) shoots the basketball over Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) during the fourth quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Neville E. Guard-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia 76ers might have lost tonight, but that didn’t stop Joel Embiid from running through the Warriors. Like how Michael Jordan dropped 63 against the Boston Celtics in a loss and announced his arrival, Joel did the same. Except he just cemented his claim to the MVP trophy.

And Joel even shouted out MJ, well not exactly shouted out, more like channeled him. With tonight’s performance, he has all but locked up the MVP trophy. He was sensational tonight.

And with that performance, he now has the most 30-point games this season overtaking Luka Doncic. The scoring title is also well within his grasp.

But the reason why he absolutely demolished the Warriors, was thanks to Draymond Green’s comment. The 4x champion incited a fire that was tamed. Only just.

“I Took that personal”: Joel Embiid Channeled his inner Michael Jordan, Dropped 46 Thanks to Draymond Green supporting Nikola Jokic

In his post-game interview, Draymond Green revealed that Joel Embiid came up to him tonight and told him something. The reason why he was going berserk was thanks to the former DPOY calling Nikola Jokic the hardest person to guard in the league.

Green was almost mystified that Embiid remembered the comments and then proceeded to use an array of moves on the Warriors’ defense. Kevon Looney and Draymond Green, both, were on the receiving end of Joel’s lethal offense.

But they held him down in the fourth quarter, by just a little bit. And Draymond clarified that Kevon and the Warriors’ defense adjusted what little they could to stop him. And to a small extent, they succeeded.

Draymond Green is batting for Joel Embiid’s case to be league MVP

Perhaps the most hotly contested individual honor is the MVP award. But this year, it finally feels like Joel Embiid has all but locked it up.

Even Draymond has been pushing the agenda. Both in interviews and on his podcast. Even tonight, he was all praise for the 76ers center.


And he said Joel is now the hardest guy to guard in the league. He was vocal about his support for the Cameroonian and we agree with him.

Perhaps the Michael  Jordan MVP trophy is warranted this time around. We’ll just have to wait and find out.

