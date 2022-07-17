“Nike’s Jordan 1’s are ugly!”: 6’6″ Michael Jordan once hilariously admitted he wouldn’t buy his own iconic sneakers when they were released

The Air Jordan Bred 1s were banned because of their color combination. However, Michael Jordan himself thought they were ugly!

In 1984, the NBA was introduced to two history-defining basketball icons. The legendary Michael Jordan and his iconic Air Jordan shoes.

It has been 37 years now since MJ was drafted, and the Air Jordan brand has skyrocketed to whole new heights. There have been 36 editions of Jordans since its conception.

The most memorable of the lot is none other than the first edition, better known as the Air Jordan 1. A shoe that even has its own retro version today.

However, there was a precursor to the Air Jordan 1s. The first custom shoe that the six-time champ wore was simply known as the Jordan 1s. A shoe that was banned by the NBA.

Michael Jordan admitted that the Jordan 1s, now known as the Bred 1s were an ugly shoe

MJ was told not to wear the Jordan 1s because they broke numerous rules set by the NBA. Primary among them was that 51% of a player’s sneakers must be white.

As such, Michael’s ‘devil red’ sneakers did not sit well with David Stern and the league. In fact, Jordan addressed this in an interview with David Letterman in 1986.

Surprisingly, the Hall of Famer himself admitted to finding the shoes, now known as the Bred 1s, to be ugly!

Many fans certainly thought otherwise, seeing as a pair of Bred 1s are now extremely rare and highly sought after as well.

