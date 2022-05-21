“Michael Jordan had 38 but Luka Doncic has 42 in his flu game!”: NBA Twitter reacts as the Dallas Mavericks lose while their superstar battles illness

Michael Jordan’s flu game was notoriously well covered. We think Luka Doncic had an insane flu game as well, despite the loss.

The Dallas Mavericks could not capitalize on their near 20-point lead in the game as they crumbled in the fourth quarter to go 2-0 down in the Western Conference Finals. Luka Doncic played his heart out despite being flu-ridden.

Doncic put up an excellent 42-8-5 tonight. Despite the efforts, the Mavericks were unable to answer Golden State’s consistent drives to the basket.

They also missed a lot of threes in the second half and a tighter defense would have sealed the game. However, the talking point of tonight’s game is Luka’s flu.

At the start of tonight’s coverage, it was reported that Doncic was throwing up after game 1 after feeling sick. Allie LaForce said that he could not sleep and his right shoulder was hampering his movement.

Greatness shines through hardships! Luka Doncic pulls off a Michael Jordan, and shows his insane ability despite the tough loss!

Doncic is an all-time great in the making. Every basketball enthusiast is well aware of this and tonight, his 42-point flu game only sealed his greatness.

The Mavericks lost but it is important to remember that the Golden State Warriors team is built for the playoffs. All-time players like Steph Curry and Klay Thompson know how to make the difference when it counts.

Luka playing like a possessed man in the first quarter is enough. No matter the outcome.

Flu Games MJ: Luka:

38 PTS 42 PTS

7 REB 8 AST

5 AST 5 REB

3 STL 3 STL

1 BLK 1 BLK pic.twitter.com/0LRt01UUtY — StatMuse (@statmuse) May 21, 2022

His stat line was also eerily similar to Michael Jordan’s when he had his flu game. The comparisons simply cannot stop. He even outdid Dallas legend, Dirk Nowitzki.

Dirk’s flu game in 2011: 21 pts Luka’s flu game 1st half tonight: 24 pts pic.twitter.com/dm87HwaxYT — MavsMuse (@MavsMuse) May 21, 2022

How will the Mavericks fare in game 3? We’ll have to wait and see. One thing is certain, we are in for another ‘Luka Doncic show’, so fasten your seatbelts and get ready.

