“I tried being the leader of the team, but Kobe Bryant just wouldn’t let me!”: Chris Bosh explains the invaluable lesson the Lakers legend once taught him purely through his actions

Miami Heat veteran Chris Bosh shares an inspiring incident about Kobe Bryant during his recent Hall of Fame speech.

Chris Bosh was recently inducted into the James Naismith Hall of Fame class of 2021. The 2x NBA champion had a decorated career that was unfortunately cut short due to his health issues.

However, in his 13-years in the league, Bosh achieved stupendous success. The 11x All-Star won back-to-back titles during his stint in Miami. Bosh was also on the 2008 Olympic redeem team that won Gold in Beijing. Bosh led the team in rebounds during the Olympics.

During his recent speech, Bosh narrated an inspiring story revolving around the late Kobe Bryant. Bosh and Kobe were teammates during the 2008 Olympics in Beijing.

The Heat veteran spoke about how the Black Mamba inspired people around him and his relentless work ethic. Kobe was the captain of the Redeem Team during the 2008 Olympics.

Also read: “Kobe Bryant’s Dad Dunked On Kareem Abdul Jabbar”: When Joe Jellybean Bryant Posterized Lakers Legend During Magic Johnson’s NBA Debut

Chris Bosh talks about the influence of Lakers legend Kobe Bryant.

Bosh was a part of the iconic 2003 NBA draft. His draft class included the likes of LeBron James, Carmelo Anthony, and Dwyane Wade. These stars teamed up for the first time during the 2008 Beijing Olympics.

Bosh was an upcoming star when he made his first Olympic debut in 2008. Thus the All-Star wanted to set a good impression on team captain Kobe Bryant.

Thus while talking about his Olympic journey with Kobe, Bosh said,

“I wanted to establish myself as a young leader on the team. The goal was to be the first one at breakfast. When I get there, Kobe’s already there with ice packs on his knees, drenched it sweat. It took me a minute to figure it out but this guy wasn’t only awake before me, he’d already worked out. He’d played in the Finals just days earlier and I’d been off for months and I was still exhausted. That dedication only days after falling short of an NBA championship. That taught me something I’ve never forgotten. Legends aren’t defined by their successes, they’re defined by how they bounce back from their failures.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ESPN (@espn)

Also read: “Kobe Bryant once made Paul Pierce poop his pants!”: Fans reminisce Celtics legend’s infamous stunt as he gets inducted into the Hall of Fame

It’s no secret that Kobe Bryant had an unbelievable work ethic. His stories continue to inspire millions across the globe. The 5x NBA champion’s competitive zeal to succeed is what made him one of the greatest ever.