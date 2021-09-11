Basketball

“Kobe Bryant once made Paul Pierce poop his pants!”: Fans reminisce Celtics legend’s infamous stunt as he gets inducted into the Hall of Fame

"Kobe Bryant once made Paul Pierce poop his pants!": Fans reminisce Celtics legend's infamous stunt as he gets inducted into the Hall of Fame
Kunal Das

Previous Article
"If you could pour Tom Brady's intangibles into LeBron James you'd have beyond Michael Jordan": Skip Bayles builds the ultimate athlete using NFL and NBA legends with Tom Brady and his crazy mental game
No Newer Articles
Latest Posts