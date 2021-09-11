“Kobe Bryant once made Paul Pierce poop his pants!”: Fans reminisce Celtics legend’s infamous stunt as he gets inducted into the Hall of Fame

As Paul Pierce gets his name etched in basketball history on Saturday, fans remember his unforgettable poop game in the 2008 NBA Finals.

6:49 remaining in the 3rd quarter of a tough, physical game. Recently assembled contenders Boston Celtics are down 58-62 against Kobe Bryant and the Lakers. The Celtics are running out of ideas to get back into the game when Paul Pierce collapses by the side of the court.

The packed TD Gardens is brought to a standstill. Their franchise player has looked fine all game, and is now on the floor, and no one knows why. To say fans were panicked would be an understatement. Paul Pierce has to leave the court on a stretcher, and fans are slowly coming to terms with what has just happened.

The clock read 5:04 when the crowd found themselves jumping with joy. After a mere 105 seconds of being out, ‘The Truth’ came back hopping around like nothing even happened.

The Celtics went on to win the game, and the tightly-contested series in 7 games. Pierce was hailed as a hero for fighting it out despite sustaining severe injuries.

While Boston celebrated a championship after 22 years, questions on the inexplicable event still lingered. It was only a matter of time before conspiracy theories started creeping in. Apparently, a fan noticed that Pierce had a poop stain on his shorts just before the incident.

Paul Pierce later confirmed on an ESPN show that he indeed went out because of a poop situation

The former champ’s confession completely threw everyone off guard and caught their attention, despite the NBA Finals going on. To much dismay, Pierce later tweeted out how he had only been bluffing during the show.

Sorry to bust y’all haters bubble but the only 💩💩💩💩Ing I did June 5 2008 was on the Lakers #factz #haterzgonnahate #😂😂😂 — Paul Pierce (@paulpierce34) June 6, 2019

Many fans would have none of it, however. They believed Pierce was backtracking just because of the wild reaction after his comments. Others were convinced that it was all for show, as Paul Pierce was notorious for being a ‘hot-take artist’, and would say just about anything to get attention.

Paul Pierce when he had to go poop midgame in the Finals pic.twitter.com/0NxxtOxh0J — Bryan Moss (@itsbryanmoss) June 6, 2019

Sadly, we are still not totally aware about what actually transpired behind the scenes. As Paul Pierce becomes a Hall of Famer, the poop game will always remain a part of his legacy.