Basketball

“I tried to hurt Kobe Bryant in a Finals game coz I wanted to win it bad”: Former Pacers guard Jalen Rose almost hampered Lakers’ three-peat intentionally

“I tried to hurt Kobe Bryant in a Finals game coz you know I wanted to win that bad”: Former Pacers guard Jalen Rose almost hampered Lakers' three-peat intentionally
Akash Murty

A sports enthusiast, crazy about basketball and football. Like putting forward my opinions on the things I know about, but restrain myself from doing that in my articles because my job is to report. Cover everything Lakers and NBA-related, both old and new.

Previous Article
“LeBron James wants Russell Westbrook and Anthony Davis to improve”: Kendrick Perkins hypothesizes ‘The King’ wants Lakers to make significant changes
Next Article
"Ball of the century": Twitter reactions on Yasir Shah bowling an absolute ripper to dismiss Kusal Mendis during SL vs PAK 1st Test at Galle
NBA Latest Post
“I tried to hurt Kobe Bryant in a Finals game coz you know I wanted to win that bad”: Former Pacers guard Jalen Rose almost hampered Lakers' three-peat intentionally
“I tried to hurt Kobe Bryant in a Finals game coz I wanted to win it bad”: Former Pacers guard Jalen Rose almost hampered Lakers’ three-peat intentionally

The things Kobe Bryant did after accidentally falling into the laps of the Lakers in…