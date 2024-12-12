“I Turned Into Ebenezer Scrooge”: Savannah James Opens Up on Childhood Trauma That Made Her Not ‘Love’ Christmas

Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James and his wife Savannah James watch the game in the second quarter of game four of the second round for the 2024 NBA playoffs between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Boston Celtics at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images

LeBron James’ wife Savannah admits she isn’t a big fan of Christmas, though that wasn’t always the case. She loved the festivities until one incident when she was about to hit the teenage years, soured the season of joy for her.

Savannah revealed that when she was around 12 she got mocked by her friends for being upset that Santa Claus wasn’t coming to Northeast Ohio.

“I’m from Ohio so there’s likely gonna be a snowstorm around Christmas. So this particular year, there was a snowstorm… This was around the time you could first track Santa and where he was… I’m watching the news at my neighbor’s house, and the newscaster says, ‘Well, this weather. I don’t think Santa’s gonna be able to make it to Northeast Ohio, it’s getting a little rough out there’. [I started] bawling,” Savannah said on the Everybody’s Crazy podcast.

Her friends, perplexed at first, made fun of her for thinking Santa was real. Savannah immediately tried to play it off by claiming she was kidding. But it was too late. They continued poking fun at her, eventually shattering her enthusiasm for Christmas.

“All my Christmas dreams got crushed and I turned into Ebenezer Scrooge,” Savannah told co-host April McDaniel.

After Savannah and LeBron started dating, things became a little better. The four-time MVP is always busy playing on December 25, and she has had to scurry around to ensure they celebrate the day wherever he’s playing. It’s taxing, but she finds joy enjoying the festivities with the family.

Merry Christmas to all from the #JamesGang👑👑👑👑👑 pic.twitter.com/eTqLNuvd0m — LeBron James (@KingJames) December 25, 2018

Savannah’s sour Christmas memory remains with her though, making it her least favorite holiday of the year.