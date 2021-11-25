“I used to have 50 snakes at one time, they are very docile creatures”: Dwight Howard talks about his love for the reptile and how humans have given it a bad reputation

Lakers Big man Dwight Howard talks about keeping more than a dozen of snakes at his house. The former NBA champion reveals he has been bitten by the reptile once.

It’s no secret that NBA players live a lavish lifestyle considering their huge guaranteed contracts. Some of them become millionaires even before they exit their teenage years. There have been umpteen examples of players blowing up their money on the most ridiculous of things.

One of the most popular is that of Shaquille O’Neal. The Lakers legend is one of the most articulate businessmen the NBA has ever witnessed. However, there was a time the four-time champion blew a million dollars in a single day buying luxury cars and jewelry.

However, Dwight Howard took things up a notch. The three-time DPOY has one of the most bizarre and scary pets at his home, which are snakes. In the past, we’ve seen Mike Tyson have a tiger and Carmelo Anthony owning a camel.

Also read: “According to ESPN, the Lakers are only LeBron James, Anthony Davis, Russell Westbrook, and Carmelo Anthony”: Dwight Howard calls out the broadcasting giant for ignoring him and Rajon Rondo

Howard believes the reptile in his home has a zen-like effect. According to the eight-time All-Star, snakes can understand human beings by the heat they give out.

Dwight Howard talks about having an unusual pet at his home.

The Lakers big man had over fifty snakes at one time, though he currently owns thirteen. According to Howard, there is nothing eerie about the beautiful creature, and that it is the humans who have given them a bad reputation.

The veteran player takes pride in his pets, stating that they are very docile and have a zen-like effect. The reptiles follow the heat around them and can help one understand the people around him. Howard adds that the snakes have snapped at people that have not been good to him.

“People give snakes a bad rap. They’re very docile creatures, very silent, and don’t do a lot of moving unless they’re outside their cages. I think they’re amazing. Reptiles can teach you a lot about how to be still. It might sound crazy, but I think snakes are always in a meditative state. They’re so zen and calm. They follow the energy that’s around them. They see heat signatures, which is like energy. You can tell by a person’s body heat what type of person they really are. Snakes can help you (understand) the people around you. Every snake I’ve had, they’ve only really snapped at people that were not good for me.”

Howard spoke about how he was even bitten by a snake, but that didn’t stop him from giving them shelter in his house. The former Dunk contest champion felt the incident occurred as a result of the snake being scared to be in a new environment.

Describing the incident, Howard said,

“It was a new snake and they were kind of nervous about their environment. When Minnie bit me, she kind of knew she was wrong so she balled up like, ‘man, I shouldn’t have done this.’ I wasn’t mad or anything, I wasn’t hurt. I just felt bad that she was afraid like that.”‘

Via: GQ

Also read: “Russell Westbrook, survey says you are Shaqtin’ a fool”: The Lakers star gets voted as TNT viewers’ pick for the first edition of Shaqtin MVP this 2021-22 NBA season

If this wasn’t bizarre enough, Howard wants to add giraffes to his home. The Lakers big man calls them one of the most peaceful animals.