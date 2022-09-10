“I used to talk to his life-size poster in my bedroom”: Manu Ginobili talks Michael Jordan upon being enshrined into the 2022 Hall of Fame

Spurs veteran Manu Ginobili shares a gratitude-filled post on Instagram after being enshrined into the Hall of Fame, admitting to wanting to be like Michael Jordan.

It was an emotional moment for Manu Ginobili, who was recently inducted into the 2022 NBA class of the Hall of Fame. Hailing from Argentina, the Spurs guard paved the way for many international players in the league. The four-time champion played his entire career under coach Gregg Popovich in San Antonio.

Ginobili was the face behind popularizing the EuroStep move and formed the Spurs Big 3 along with Tim Duncan and Tony Parker. Despite playing the role of a reserve on most occasions, the Argentinian sensation had a crucial impact on both ends of the court.

The former 6th MOY played a lot of international basketball, winning the Euro League championship and Italian Cup, and was the MVP on the respective teams. Ginobili averaged 13.3 PPG, 3.8 APG, and 3.5 RPG in his 16-year career under Coach Pop.

Recently inducted into the 2022 Hall of Fame, Ginobili shared a heartfelt post on Instagram thanking everyone associated closely with his career but had a special mention for his idol Michael Jordan.

Manu Ginobili idolized Michael Jordan throughout his basketball career.

While he may not have witnessed the Bulls MJ, Ginobili was fortunate enough to share the court with His Airness during the latter’s final years in the league. The Argentinian native admitted to trying to emulate many of the six-time champ’s moves.

Though Ginobili wasn’t even close to Jordan’s success in the NBA, he did possess an impressive skill set. Currently, in the news for Hall of Fame induction, Manu shared an emotional post on Instagram, paying a heartfelt tribute to everyone associated with his career, including NBA commissioners, Coach Pop, and Peers, having a special mention for Air Jordan.

“I only played 5” against him (thank you again Pop!), but it didn’t matter. Such an inspiration! Remember watching the VHS collection and sprinting to the court to try to do some of those things. I used to talk to his life size poster in my bedroom after games!

Well, Ginobili did have quite the career and deserves all the attention as he earns himself yet another ring in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame, with former teammate and legend Tim Duncan doing the honors.

