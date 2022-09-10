Basketball

“I used to talk to his life-size poster in my bedroom”: Manu Ginobili talks Michael Jordan upon being enshrined into the 2022 Hall of Fame

"I used to talk to his life-size poster in my bedroom": Manu Ginobili talks Michael Jordan upon being enshrined into the 2022 Hall of Fame
Arjun Julka

A 26-year-old from Mumbai. A huge Basketball fan who regularly consumes hours of basketball content, whether it is matches, debates, or analysis. Some of my other interests include CrossFit, watching documentaries, collecting sneakers, and trying out different types of food cuisines.

Previous Article
"Let Carmelo Anthony into the 3-point contest!": Drake suffers the wrath of the former king of New York, Twitter goes absolutely insane
No Newer Articles
NBA Latest Post
"I used to talk to his life-size poster in my bedroom": Manu Ginobili talks Michael Jordan upon being enshrined into the 2022 Hall of Fame
“I used to talk to his life-size poster in my bedroom”: Manu Ginobili talks Michael Jordan upon being enshrined into the 2022 Hall of Fame

Spurs veteran Manu Ginobili shares a gratitude-filled post on Instagram after being enshrined into the…