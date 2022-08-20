Basketball

Rookie James Harden aspired to become a hybrid of Paul Pierce and Manu Ginobili but lost his way and became The Beard

Rookie James Harden aspired to become a hybrid of Paul Pierce and Manu Ginobili but lost his way and became The Beard
Akash Murty

A sports enthusiast, crazy about basketball and football. Like putting forward my opinion on the things I know about, but restrain myself from doing that in my articles because my job is to report. Cover everything Lakers and NBA-related, both old and new.

Previous Article
Kobe Bryant, who built a $600 million fortune, revealed the ‘secret sauce’ to being one of the GOATs
No Newer Articles
NBA Latest Post
Rookie James Harden aspired to become a hybrid of Paul Pierce and Manu Ginobili but lost his way and became The Beard
Rookie James Harden aspired to become a hybrid of Paul Pierce and Manu Ginobili but lost his way and became The Beard

From dreaming of being the mix of players who were championship heroes to becoming an MVP…