“I Wanna Be Declared as the GOAT!”: Shaquille O’Neal Shares Iconic Muhammad Ali Clip Hinting At His Feelings on Michael Jordan

Over the past few years, Shaquille O’Neal has been synonymous with kindness and wealth. After all, the man has amassed a $400 million fortune and prefers to use it to routinely help even the strangest of strangers. Even amongst the most generous in the world, there truly aren’t many like Shaq.

However, amongst all the hubbub around what a nice fellow he is today, many have forgotten that man also wants to be acknowledged as the best. At the end of the day, the Big Diesel worked damn hard for it. And while he may not bring it up all the time, he may just want it far more than anyone else in the history of the NBA.

But recently, the man decided to show the world exactly what he feels about how the world views his greatness. And he decided to do it all through a certain iconic moment from Muhammad Ali’s career.

Also Read: “HANDS DOWN!!!!!!”: LeBron James is Casting Ballot for Mike Brown of Sacramento Kings as COTY

Shaquille O’Neal possibly hints at how he wants to be seen over Michael Jordan, through an inspiring Muhammad Ali clip

Shaquille O’Neal is often referred to as the most dominant player of all time, a title that has come due to the insane niche he cut out for himself during his time in the NBA. But, what if the man wants more than that? Recently he shared this on his Instagram stories.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fighting Centre (@fightincentre)

Does @SHAQ want to be hailed as the basketball GOAT? Context: In the clip Shaquille O’Neal has shared on his IG story, Muhammad Ali demands to be called the GOAT pic.twitter.com/D4naxlg4XG — Tonoy Sengupta (@TonoySengupta) March 11, 2023

Muhammad Ali is now indeed considered to be one of the greats of the boxing world, if not the greatest ever. And of course, his life’s story is a deeply inspirational one. However, what if that isn’t what Shaquille O’Neal is referring to here?

Does Shaquille O’Neal want to be hailed as the GOAT of basketball?

As many know, Michael Jordan is the popular choice for the greatest basketball player ever to exist. Of course, some even choose LeBron James for the category. And those that aren’t wasting their energy arguing between the two have accepted that they are both the GOATs of their respective eras.

But, Shaquille O’Neal doesn’t even get that title. So, after all these years of saying that he is okay with not being the GOAT of a generation? Or is this nothing more than what it looks like on the surface? Frankly, the Big Diesel is a smart man, so we may never know what he really means.

Also Read: Lewis Hamilton Channels NBA GOAT Michael Jordan’s Greatness in A Spectacular Way, as per Toto Wolff