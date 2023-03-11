“HANDS DOWN!!!!!!”: LeBron James is Casting Ballot for Mike Brown of Sacramento Kings as COTY

LeBron James has never been one to shy away from opinions or voice them out loud. This time, it looks as though he has made it clear who his coach of the year is. And to no one’s surprise, it isn’t Darvin Ham. Instead, he has chosen Mike Brown.

Yes, the Sacramento Kings head coach is his pick of the year. Why? Well because for the first time since 2005, the Kings are going to the playoffs. And not only are they going back to the promised land, but they are also doing so in an emphatic fashion.

The Kings are currently seeded 2nd and have two all-stars in the fray. De’Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis have been hooping thier socks off.

While players can be good, it all boils down to how well they are coached and LeBron James understands this.

“Mike Brown got them boys hoopin hoopin!!” LeBron James tips his hat to Sacramento Kings head coach

Mike Brown, who was in the Golden State Warriors was among the many cogs that stopped LeBron James in 3 NBA Finals. He was a mastermind in orchestrating defensive schemes for the Warriors.

Now, he has shown his prowess in both defense and offense. The Kings are a lethal team and more than often, they have lit up the beam.

LeBron had to tip his hat as he replied to a tweet that called the Sacramento coach, the undisputed coach of the year.

HANDS DOWN!!!!!! Mike Brown got them boys hoopin hoopin!! 🫡 — LeBron James (@KingJames) March 11, 2023

The Kings are fated to win, while the KING is struggling

While the Sacramento outfit is in cruise control, LeBron’s team on the other hand is only starting to find their feet.

The Kings may have cemented the second place. But down the ladder, the race to the playoffs is rather tight. Between the 5th and the 13th seed, they are only separated by 3 games. One loss and one win can lead to big swings.

The Kings are fated to win, while the KING is struggling. However, his woes might end soon, for Anthony Davis is stepping up.

