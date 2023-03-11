Lewis Hamilton Channels NBA GOAT Michael Jordan’s Greatness in A Spectacular Way, as per Toto Wolff

Lewis Hamilton has found himself in the top league of athletes worldwide. Synonymous with F1, the legend has been in the sport for 15 years and has shown no sign of stopping.

However, being on top comes with its cons list as well. It’s difficult being the greatest without having people against you. Ask Tom Brady, LeBron James, Georges St. Pierre, and even Michael Jordan.

Hamilton has faced his fair share of naysayers in his career; however, his rivalry with Max Verstappen put him as the prime target for the Orange Army, who are relentlessly passionate about their Dutch Lion.

Lewis Hamilton & Michael Jordan think alike

During the peak of their rivalry, Hamilton faced a lot of booing from his rival’s fans, which he claimed only fueled him to do better. Looking at the admirable attitude of his leading man, Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff compared Hamilton to one of the NBA’s greats.

Sir Lewis Hamilton, Michael Jordan, David Beckham, Tom Brady 🐐 pic.twitter.com/93qcaW4Xxf — Hamilton Türk 🇹🇷 (@HamiltonTurk) May 8, 2022

“You see how much energy Michael Jordan was able to extract from negativity and it made him go extra hard and extra good.” Wolff saw a part of that in Hamilton- who mimicked the winner mentality of MJ.

Hamilton’s reaction to the hostile crowd during the 2021 Hungarian Grand Prix was nothing short of impressive. “Honestly, I’ve never felt better with the booing. If anything, it only motivates me, so I don’t really pay it any attention.”

February 1, 1993: Chicago’s Michael Jordan—who was booed by Jazz fans the entire game for his comments about Utah's February golf weather—scores 20 of his 37 PTS in the 4th quarter to lead the Bulls to a 96-92 win. Chicago trailed by 20 with 12:31 left in the game. 📺 ESPN/TNT pic.twitter.com/mAmlYtDNer — NBA Cobwebs (@NBACobwebs) February 1, 2023

This response is strikingly similar to the one given by MJ, who faced relentless boos at every road game throughout his career. “When they boo me, it’s a challenge that I must be doing something right that they don’t like… I use it as fuel to play even harder.”

It’s clear that great minds think alike. When you constantly dominate the competition, it’s inevitable that some people will become your adversaries.

But for Hamilton and Jordan, the criticism only serves as further inspiration to succeed. After all, the price of greatness is but a small one to pay for achieving true excellence.

MJ inspired Hamilton

The Bulls legend has been an inspiration to many, including Hamilton. Putting MJ in the same boat as his father, Hamilton had once posted a picture of the two from Jordan’s visit to the Miami GP, hailing Jordan as his hero.

"Two of my hero's"🥺💜 – Lewis Hamilton via IG Story pic.twitter.com/3mYd49sXlN — Sir Lewis Hamilton Updates (@SirLewisUpdates) May 8, 2022

Hamilton’s champion mentality is a true testament to his perseverance, undoubtedly inspired by the greatness of His Airness. Now, faced with a challenge akin to what MJ encountered in 2002 – the toughest season of his career – Hamilton has the opportunity to surpass even Jordan’s legacy.

While Jordan retired the year after, let us all hope that Hamilton forges his own path and claims an unprecedented 8th title, thereby cementing his status as a true legend of the sport.