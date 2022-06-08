Basketball

“I want him to feel loved, I want him to feel comfortable”: Lakers head coach Darvin Ham expresses his plan of action for Russell Westbrook 

"I want him to feel loved, I want him to feel comfortable": Lakers head coach Darvin Ham expresses his plan of action for Russell Westbrook 
Arjun Julka

A 26-year-old from Mumbai. A huge Basketball fan who regularly consumes hours of basketball content, whether it is matches, debates, or analysis. Some of my other interests include CrossFit, watching documentaries, collecting sneakers, and trying out different types of food cuisines.

Previous Article
"Klay Thompson could be in a slump ALL FINALS LONG!": Stephen A Smith voices out FRIGHTENING concerns after Warriors star's performances in Games 1 and 2
No Newer Articles
NBA Latest Post
"I want him to feel loved, I want him to feel comfortable": Lakers head coach Darvin Ham expresses his plan of action for Russell Westbrook 
“I want him to feel loved, I want him to feel comfortable”: Lakers head coach Darvin Ham expresses his plan of action for Russell Westbrook 

Newly appointed Lakers head coach Darvin Ham gives an insight into Russell Westbrook’s role in…