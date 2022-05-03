“I want Kobe Bryant and Lionel Messi too, but dreams remain dreams!”: Raptors GM Masai Ujiri responds to LeBron James’ Lakers showing interest Nick Nurse

Raptors President of Basketball Operations Masai Ujiri hits back at LeBron James and Lakers’ interest in head coach Nick Nurse

The Lakers are nothing less than down bad right now.

Last season was a disaster. LeBron James and Anthony Davis were both injured during key points in the season. Russell Westbrook looked like a man lost in the middle of the ocean almost all the time. And, the role players, who were meant to support this team’s big three, didn’t look much better.

When they failed to even make the play in, despite having championship aspirations, someone needed to be take the blame. And unfortunately for him, it was the team’s head coach Frank Vogel, who was sacked soon after the season ended.

Now the franchise is looking in all directions for a championship level coach, who could take over that role, and one of the candidates they’ve reportedly shown interest in, is Raptors head coach, Nick Nurse.

Under any circumstances, it’d be quite the challenge to acquire a candidate who is already employed by another team. And well, let’s just say Raptors’ President of Basketball Operations, Masai Ujiri just made things a little bit tougher.

Masai Ujiri releases his strong thoughts on LeBron James and the Lakers’ interest in acquiring Nick Nurse

Nick Nurse is heralded as one of the best head coaches in the NBA right now, and with good reason.

This is the man that took the Raptors to their first championship. His tactics are seldom inadequate, his rotations are immaculate, and his man management is spectacular, to say the least.

Suffice it to say, it would be a dream for the Lakers to acquire this man. And according to Masai Ujiri, this will remain as nothing more than a dream.

What are we talking about? Take a look at the tweet below.

Masai Ujiri on reports of the Lakers’ interest in Nick Nurse: “No team has contacted me. And I see all the stuff that you guys see. I dream like they dream. I want Messi. I want Renaldo. I want Kobe Bryant. So they can keep dreaming. I dream too.” — Josh Lewenberg (@JLew1050) May 3, 2022

That right there, is cold.

Look elsewhere, Lakers. Clearly, Nick Nurse isn’t going anywhere, anytime soon.

