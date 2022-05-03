“Draymond Green is acting like Antonio Brown, he’s delighting in the role of the villain!”: Skip Bayless wants the Warriors’ star to stop with his antics post ejection

Warriors’ Draymond Green has been actively speaking against his ejection and it has not sat right with Skip Bayless

The internet has had various takes on an important decision made by officials recently. On Sunday, the Warriors went down to Memphis for Game 1 of the Semi-Finals. In the last two minutes of the first half, Draymond Green was ejected on a Flagrant-2 call. This decision has the NBA world in splits.

Draymond Green was hit with a flagrant 2 foul and ejected after this foul on Brandon Clarke. Good or bad ejection call? 🤔pic.twitter.com/lDKM9ST0Y8 — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) May 1, 2022

While some like Kendrick Perkins agree with the referees, others like Skip Bayless believe the foul to be a Flagrant 1 at max. Draymond Green himself spoke about the same on his podcast first, then on TNT last night.

Many believe Draymond is playing with fire by being too vocal about the same.

Skip Bayless equates Draymond Green to Antonio Brown

NFL wide receiver Antonio Brown got internet famous after he took his shirt off and ran on the sidelines after a disagreement with his team. It was a public display, and Skip Bayless believes Draymond Green has been doing the same.

First the victory lap dance in Memphis, and then all the conversations with the media, Draymond is reveling in his portrayal as the bad guy.

I don’t want the stars kicked out of the game, it’s the playoffs. But Draymond has repeatedly lost me, especially by his Antonio Brown reaction on the floor. More @Undisputed, now on FS1 https://t.co/1UuXHrwGQm — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) May 3, 2022

Well, no one can stop Draymond from doing what he wants. He is an adult, who has earned the right to do as he pleases. However, if I am with the Warriors, I’ll surely be looking to calm him down and avoid a conflict with the league. Green getting suspended over something that already made him miss half a game is not worth it. The Warriors need Draymond if they want to win.

Surely Dray won’t stop, but hopefully he would tone it down tonight, and limit things strictly to the game itself.