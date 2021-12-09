“I want Steph Curry shooting as many threes as possible”: Steve Kerr says it’s guns away this season for Warriors star as GSW fields more balanced roster

Steph Curry is the greatest three point shooter of all time, and Steve Kerr knows when he has that kind of talent, he has to unleash him.

The Warriors this year have a completely different outlook on this season than they did last year. Despite mostly having the same roster and still missing Klay Thompson, there’s something different about this Golden State team than the one from a year ago.

For one, they’re winning much more. GSW is currently at the top of the league at 21-4, a stark difference from last season when they were fighting for a playoff spot, barely making the play-in tournament. The team is much deeper, and there’s been massive improvements as well. Jordan Poole is the biggest example.

Because of the Warriors’ balance this year, Steve Kerr wants to make sure that people know Golden State won’t be deviating from their 3-point heavy approach, especially when it comes to Steph Curry.

Steph Curry is free to fire according to Steve Kerr

Curry is on pace to make NBA history this year. The Warriors guard is quickly closing in on Ray Allen’s record for most career three pointers. Ray Allen made 2,973 threes in his career and Curry is currently at 2,964, just nine away from tying the record and 10 from breaking it.

If the Warriors superstar has a massive game against the Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday, he could break the record within the next game. It’s crazy to think that Curry is about to break Allen’s record when he’s played about the half the games Allen has.

With six made 3s tonight, Steph Curry’s knocking on the door 🔥⁰⁰All-time made threes:⁰⁰Ray Allen: 2973 (1300 games)⁰Steph Curry: 2964 (786 games 👀)⁰Reggie Miller: 2560 (1389 games) pic.twitter.com/J9xJ8N1m4F — Blue Wire (@bluewirepods) December 9, 2021

Kerr was asked ahead of the Warriors game against the Portland Trailblazers about whether Steph Curry will start taking more 2’s and balance his attack a little bit more. The Warriors head coach wasn’t having any of it, however. He immediately shut down the notion that the Warriors star would change his approach at all.

“No, this team is different from last year. We have more 3 point shooting than last year… I want Steph shooting as many 3s as possible. He doesn’t have to shoot as many tough 2s and drives to the rim because of the balance on our roster.”

The Warriors game against the 76ers is definitely going to be one to watch. The three point record watch is officially on, and now it’s just a matter of when and not if.

