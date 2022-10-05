“I Want to Do an Underwear Ad With My Sons”: Shaquille O’Neal Announces Awkward Reason to Shed 55 Pounds of Weight

Shaquille O’Neal reveals… interesting motives behind his massive weight loss goals

Shaquille O’Neal hasn’t played in the league for a long, long time now. But, it appears that he is still learning some very important lessons, with regard to health.

During his playing career, it’s fair to say that he couldn’t give a flying damn about how much he weighed, or how fit he was.

All he knew was that he’d be taking the entire start of the NBA regular season to work off all the excess fat during the start of the season, to be in shape that’d be just good enough for the postseason.

But, Shaq isn’t a young buck anymore. And with that realization has come his insane weight loss story, something that he chose to speak out on very recently.

And it’s fair to say that his motivation isn’t the most mainstream thing in the world.

Shaquille O’Neal has already lost quite a bit of weight in the past few months, but he doesn’t plan on stopping there

Now, there have been many in different circles of the NBA community that have antagonized the man for not doing this during his time on the Lakers.

But frankly, on that end, it is just nice to see the man take care of his body. And apparently, his success in this part of his life is pretty admirable already.

Take a look at his quote in the tweet below.

Shaquille O’Neal on trying to lose weight: “I was 401 pounds, now I’m 365. I’m trying to take it back to 345. I wanna have muscles everywhere and I wanna do an underwear ad with my sons.” (via @impaulsive, https://t.co/NxwKOtfp0R) pic.twitter.com/c3gsTX7g8R — Legion Hoops (@LegionHoops) October 5, 2022

This is a quote that came out of this very entertaining episode of Logan Paul’s pocast, ‘Impaulsive’, something you can take a look at below.

55 pounds? That is insane.

For those that don’t stay in North America, this translates to him having reduced his weight from 181 kgs, all the way down to 165. And he further plans to take it down to 156 kgs.

Despite that, his motivation is interesting, to say the absolute least.

Wanting to be an underwear model alongside his own sons?

The O’Neal family has always been comfortable with each other, but we’re not sure anyone was expecting it to extend to this level.

What was Shaquille O’Neal’s playing weight?

With all this talk of Shaquille O’Neal’s weight loss, doesn’t it make you a tad curious about how heavy he truly was during his prime?

Was it as bad as what the NBA community’s demonization of it will have you believe? Or has all this just been a very serious case of over-exaggeration?

Well, that depends on you.

During his prime, the Diesel’s listed weight stood at 325 pounds, translating to 147 kgs.

Is that as bad as what has been described?

Frankly, we don’t think so.

