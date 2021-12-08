“I want to posterize Draymond Green because he continues to talk stuff to me”: Miles Bridges hilariously names the Warriors DPOY as the player he wants to dunk on

Charlotte Hornets high-flier Miles Bridges names Warriors DPOY Draymond Green as the one person he would love to dunk on.

Miles Bridges has emerged as one of the best forwards in the Eastern Conference this year. After a rather silent first three years in the league, the Hornets forward has put the league on notice with his increase in production.

In the middle of a breakout season, Miles has been absolutely sensational for the organization. Averaging a staggering 20.2 points, 7.3 assists, and 3.3 assists, while co-leading his team to a 14-12 record, Bridges is one of the frontrunners for the MIP honors. And after having recorded 3 30-point games in his first three seasons in the league, Miles has already recorded 6 30-point games in the first 3 months of his 4th professional campaign.

Miles Bridges 30-point games: 6 — This season

3 — First 3 seasons combined He is averaging 20.4 points and 7.3 rebounds — one of only 14 players averaging 20/7 this season. pic.twitter.com/DiNfRjPezY — StatMuse (@statmuse) December 6, 2021

“Every time Draymond Green sees me going for a dunk, he tries to foul me”: Miles Bridges

The Charlotte Hornets have become one of the most entertaining teams to watch. Miles’ explosiveness plays a huge role in that. The 6-foot-6 is an extremely energetic highflyer with an insane number of posterizers under his belt.

At 23, Miles has virtually dunked on the entire association. And in a recent interview appearance, Bridges named Draymond Green as the one player he would love to dunk on. On ESPN’s NBA Today, Bridges explained to Malika Andrews and Richard Jefferson how Green would always foul him whenever he elevated for a highlight play. Miles further said:

“One person I really want to get is Draymond because he continues to talk stuff to me. Every time he sees me going for a dunk, he tries to foul me.”

.@MilesBridges says Draymond Green is his next target to dunk on 👀 “One person I really want to get is Draymond.” pic.twitter.com/Gckqyz8WTa — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) December 7, 2021

Golden State Warriors DPOY is not the kind to shy away from a challenge. We’re sure he must’ve caught a look at a clip of Bridges calling Green his next victim, and will be ready to put on a block party the next time the two meet.

Unfortunately, both the Warriors-Hornets clashes for this season are over. But we are sure, whenever the two Spartans next take on the court, it will be a matchup you wouldn’t want to miss out on.