“Stephen Curry is a lot like Michael Jordan”: Steve Kerr explains how the joy of watching the Warriors superstar’s career unfold compares to the GOAT

Steve Kerr is one of the few people in league history to have seen Stephen Curry and Michael Jordan in action up close and personally.

There are few things in basketball more certain than Steph’s status as the consensus GOAT shooter. The Warriors legend is visibly different from basically every player ever before him. Mahmoud Abdul-Rauf is perhaps the one old-timer whose quick release and playing resembled that of Steph.

Curry has revolutionized NBA basketball in much the same way that Michael Jordan did. While MJ and his Bulls shattered forever the notion that a dominant big man was a prerequisite for championship success, Steph has changed the way offenses operate with his absurd range.

There are a ton of other things that both of these legends find common ground in. One of those is that the duo have both been associated with Steve Kerr for their professional successes.

Steve Kerr compares the greatness of Stephen Curry to that of Michael Jordan

The Warriors head coach was effusive in his praise of the league’s only unanimous MVP in its 74-year history. Golden State made short work of the basement Orlando Magic, and the Chef was in his element.

Stephen Curry finished his outing with 7 more 3-pointers, taking him roughly a third of the way to the 2973 mark set by Ray Allen. The Warriors take on the Portland Trail Blazers on Wednesday night’s ESPN game. It will be an opportunity for Steph to overtake Ray.

Speaking to the press ahead of the possibly record-setting game, Kerr expressed his thoughts on Steph’s greatness thus:

“I think Steph in a lot of ways is like Michael Jordan because there are so many moments that stand out that they all kind of bleed together. … Maybe that’s the true sign of greatness.”

Steve Kerr was around for The Last Dance and how the traveling circus of Michael Jordan tends to operate. If he’s willing to put Steph in that same vein, there couldn’t be a richer compliment for him.