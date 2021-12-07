Basketball

“Stephen Curry is a lot like Michael Jordan”: Steve Kerr explains how the joy of watching the Warriors superstar’s career unfold compares to the GOAT

"Steph Curry is a lot like Michael Jordan": Steve Kerr explains the joy of watching the Warriors superstar's career unfold, compares him to the GOAT and Bulls legend's greatness
Amulya Shekhar

Previous Article
"I shot off one leg since I was 15, 16 years old working on my runners": Dirk Nowitzki details how he developed the iconic 'Dirk' one-legged fadeaway in Mavericks practice
Next Article
Why are Stuart Broad and James Anderson not playing today's 1st Ashes Test between Australia and England in Brisbane?
NBA Latest Post
"I'm going to retire after this year, so take the $75,000": Tristan Thompson's scandalous texts to ex-trainer revealed amid looming child support litigation
“I’m going to retire after this year, so take the $75,000”: Tristan Thompson’s scandalous texts to ex-trainer revealed amid looming child support litigation

Tristan Thompson is about to welcome a new baby to the world with another baby…