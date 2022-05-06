“I wanted to be the best basketball player to ever play”: When Kobe Bryant revealed the deal with himself at 13-years-old that helped him become one of the greatest ever

As a 13-years-old, Kobe Bryant was hell-bent on becoming the best basketball player to ever play the game.

Kobe Bryant is considered to be one of the greatest NBA personalities of all time. Bryant suited up for the purple and gold his entire career, and had a rather celebrated life in Los Angeles. The Laker legend is said to be one of the most influential players who managed to implant his famous “Mamba Mentality” philosophy into the minds of his millions of fans around the globe.

The Mamba had one of the best resumes. In an illustrious 20-year career, Bean was an 18-time All-Star, 15-time All-NBA player, 12-time All-Defensive player, won an MVP, 5 championships, 2 Finals MVPs, and even has the ASG MVP trophy named in his honor.

One of the many reasons why The Mamba was so successful in his career was due to the unparalleled work ethic he developed at a young age. And a few years after his retirement, Kobe decided to reveal one of the “deals” he made with himself that helped him become one of the greatest ever.

“I wanted to be the best basketball player to ever play, and I didn’t have time for anything else that was outside of that lane”: Kobe Bryant

We all have heard several anecdotes of the Mamba hitting the gym at absurd hours, waking up at 3 AM to incorporate another session of workout in his day. However, Kobe had been following this strict regime ever since he was in high school. Being the bright kid he was, he didn’t even let basketball has an ill effect on his school work.

After his retirement, Bryant disclosed the deal he made with himself as a 13-year-old on his quest to be the best basketball player ever.

Kobe: I had a purpose, I wanted to be the best basketball player to ever play. And anything else that was outside of that lane, I didn’t have time for it.

Host: At what age did that goal become crystal clear?

Kobe: I made that deal with myself at 13-years-old. 13-years-old that’s the deal I made. Crystal clear.

Host: Where did the inspiration come from?

Kobe: The love of the game, the challenge.

Clearly, we are yet to witness an athlete as dedicated as the legendary Kobe Bryant.