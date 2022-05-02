“These dudes really don’t work that hard!”: Kobe Bryant talked about how his childhood shaped his outlook on the NBA and the Lakers

Kobe Bryant and his work ethic is something that every single NBA player today tries to embody. Hard work is earned not given.

Those that have been fortunate to see Kobe Bryant play would argue that he is amongst the greatest players to ever touch the rock. There aren’t many like him Michael Jordan is the only one like him.

However, unlike the Bulls legend, Kobe was not phenomenally gifted. While he did possess talent, it was what he did behind the scenes that shaped him.

A lot of folklore around Kobe is based on what he did off-court. Bryant had an affinity for working hard, a virtue instilled in him from his early days.

He has talked about his work ethic in numerous interviews. As a child, Kobe was part of a competitive household and he always shone brightly in tough environments.

The moment Kobe Bryant realized these dudes don’t work that hard!

As someone who was raised in a competitive household, Bryant was predisposed to a strong work ethic. In an interview clip, he talks about how his family was competitive.

The cutthroat nature of the competition amongst his family members helped him get to the NBA. When he entered the NBA, he figured out something crazy.

He discovered that his drive was far greater than that of his peers. This knowledge is what led him to work harder and dominate in one of the toughest eras of basketball.

