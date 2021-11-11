“I was as great a player as Michael Jordan”: Scottie Pippen puts himself on the same pedestal as MJ, adding the only reason is one player can take home the MVP

During a recent interview with GQ, Scottie Pippen stated that he was as great a player as Michael Jordan. Pippen believes he never got the credit he deserved.

Scottie Pippen has been making headlines lately over his controversial statements, especially on Michael Jordan. Pippen has called his former teammate selfish and condescending in his recent remarks. The seven-time All-Star publicly slammed Jordan’s docuseries The Last Dance.

Pippen and Jordan were one of the most iconic duos in NBA history who won six championships together. Probably the only pair to 3-peat twice. The All-Star duo made the Chicago Bulls a dynasty and the most successful team of the 90s.

However, Pippen had on various occasions stated that he and MJ never really shared a relationship off the court and that they had their individual lives. Pippen’s memoir Unguarded is all set to release. The book is a goldmine for NBA fans who want to know about the behind-the-scenes of the Bulls dynasty.

In the last couple of weeks, Pippen has been opening a lot of old wounds. The 56-year old recently stated that he was on the same pedestal as Jordan. The only reason is one player can take home the MVP.

Scottie Pippen believes he and Michael Jordan were at the same level.

In what it looks like, Pippen has been suppressing a lot of his feelings over the years. However, the release of his memoir has given him the perfect opportunity to pour his heart out. The Bulls veteran has given us an insight into his relationship with MJ.

During a conversation with publishing giant GQ, Pippen stated he was as great a player as Jordan.

“I was as great a player as Michael Jordan.” @ScottiePippen Watch his LIVE interview with GQ’s @TylerRickyTynes now: https://t.co/DTZrkzY4zx pic.twitter.com/IPsd5eqt7z — GQ Sports (@GQSports) November 8, 2021

During Jordan’s hiatus from basketball, Pippen carried the Bulls on his shoulders. During the 1993-94 season, the Bulls were tied with the Hawks for the best record in the east. The Windy City team had an impressive 57-wins minus Jordan. Pippen finished as the runner-up in the MVP race.

Though Jordan returned towards the end of the 1994-95 regular season, Pippen had done most of the heavy lifting by then. The Bulls were the fifth seed in the eastern conference.

Though one cannot deny Pippen’s greatness, to compare him at the same level as Jordan might be a little reckless. Jordan was a once-in-a-lifetime athlete that put the NBA on the global map.