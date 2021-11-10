“Michael Jordan got $10 million, my teammates and I got nothing”: Scottie Pippen takes another dig at Michael Jordan during his appearance on radio as part of promotion for the upcoming release of his book ‘Unguarded’

Bulls legend Scottie Pippen takes shots at ex-teammate Michael Jordan by saying he got paid for the documentary while his teammates and he did not, saying this is how it was back in the day as well.

Netflix’s ‘The Last Dance’ was an absolute hit among NBA and sports fans alike. It was critically acclaimed by all because of the insight it provided into the life of Michael Jordan and the Chicago Bulls.

However, there is one who isn’t the biggest fan of the documentary. It happens to be none other than his running mate with the Bulls Scottie Pippen. Additionally, he is very vocal about the same in his book ‘Unguarded’.

The Bulls legend recently revealed that MJ only made the documentary to teach the current generation about his greatness. The 7x All-star goes on to say that MJ wanted to remind everyone that he is still larger than LeBron James.

Now, he goes on another rant on Michael Jordan. What exactly did he say? Read on and find out….

Scottie Pippen says Michael Jordan got paid for the documentary while he and his teammates didn’t get a dime for their part in “The Last Dance”.

It seems like all Scottie Pippen is doing at this point in his life is taking shots at Michael Jordan. It’s still unclear why he did this, as Jordan carried Pippen for most of his career.

In an excerpt of his book released by GQ, Pippen claims Jordan bagged $10 million from the documentary, while he and his teammates earned nothing. Via GQ –

Michael received $10 million for his role in the doc while my teammates and I didn’t earn a dime. Another reminder of the pecking order from the old days. For an entire season, we allowed cameras into the sanctity of our locker rooms, our practices, our hotels, our huddles…our lives.

Nobody can fault a person for doing interviews to circulate publicity for their book. However, Scottie Pippen has taken this to the next level. However, it did come out later that MJ would donate his entire proceeds to charity.

The forward recently made the news for taking his racist allegations about coach Phil Jackson back. It’s amazing how things have changed between Jordan and Pippen after The Last Dance documentary came out.

This all might just be a marketing strategy from Pippen for his upcoming book. Even if that is the case, it’s shocking to see Pippen talk so negatively about Jordan. After all, they were running mates of one of the greatest teams in sports history.