“I was f*#&!ng panicking right before the game.”: Austin Rivers recalls his first ever playoff game

Austin Rivers’ career as a journeyman is well known in the league. His stories come with intrigue, his first playoff game in particular.

While his father Doc Rivers might be revered more, Austin Rivers has had himself quite the NBA career. The journeyman has been a part of multiple post-season trips.

His first one, however, was overwhelming to him. As it is naturally, for everyone. Before we take a look at that interview, it is important to remember that Austin Rivers has since had his moments in the league.

16 points in the fourth. Austin Rivers, playoff hero. #MileHighBasketball pic.twitter.com/rJCa1bYIuw — x – Denver Nuggets (@nuggets) May 28, 2021

Fans recall fondly that his first two trips to the postseason were nothing short of stellar. On Reddit, fans were cheering about his iconic game 6 against Houston, where he played with one eye shut.

Austin Rivers was f*#&!ng panicking in his first playoff game!

In an interview, he was asked how he felt when he played his first playoff minutes. He spoke about the jitters that he felt and how he had an assignment to guard Manu Ginobili of all people.

While that matchup is well behind him, Rivers is focused on his upcoming encounter against the Golden State Warriors. The Nuggets travel to San Francisco to face off Steph Curry and co.

They face off on Saturday Night and the Nuggets will hope that the Austin Rivers will be on fine form.

Austin Rivers today discussing his first career playoff minutes back in 2015: “I was fucking panicking right before the game. I was excited, but I was so nervous. They’re like, ‘You’re coming off the bench and you’re going to guard Ginobili.’ I’m like, ‘Jeez.’” pic.twitter.com/goMznSoUra — Harrison Wind (@HarrisonWind) April 15, 2022

