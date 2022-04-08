"To see a big guy control the game the way Nikola Jokic does... It's just beautiful!": Shaquille O'Neal and Dwyane Wade sing praise for the Nuggets' star on Inside The NBA

Lakers legend Shaquille O’Neal and Dwyane Wade talk about the spectacular season Nikola Jokic is having, praise his game

The Denver Nuggets have done it. After a long season and missing 2 of their key players due to injury, they have secured a playoff berth tonight. It is all thanks to one man, who has been the pillar of the team: Nikola Jokic.

After winning the 2020-21 MVP honors, Jokic put in work and got in shape. He also worked on his game and came back as a better player than he was last season. The result? Jokic, despite missing two of his star co-players, led the Nuggets to the playoffs. While doing so, he has also emerged as the frontrunner for the MVP honors this season.

Also Read: “Welcome to Denver Russell Wilson!”: Nikola Jokic, Nuggets ‘quarterback’, daps up the Broncos QB1 following stellar win against the Grizzlies

Tonight, he led the Nuggets to a win over the Memphis Grizzlies, securing the playoff spot. Jokic came up big, scoring 35 points, grabbing 16 rebounds, dishing 6 assists, getting 4 steals, and a block. After his performance tonight, the 2021 MVP was the topic of conversation on Inside the NBA.

“Nikola Jokic plays the game so beautifully!”: Dwyane Wade

Nikola Jokic is one of the best players in the league as of now, and there are no doubts about it. Jokic can score whenever he wants, is terrific on the boards, and can make plays for his teammates, unlike other bigs in the league. His playmaking ability separates him from the rest of the bigs and gives a beautiful advantage to him.

With the game tonight, Jokic became the first NBA player to record 2000 points, 1000 rebounds, and 500 assists in a season.

With this basket, Nikola Jokic of the @nuggets has become the first player to have 2K points, 1K rebounds, and 500 assists in a season! Watch Now on NBA League Pass: https://t.co/oz9UCQxdQa pic.twitter.com/DVVIx4vXMf — NBA (@NBA) April 8, 2022

The Inside The NBA crew talked about the same. Jamal Crawford talked about how Jokic, (Joel)Embiid, and Giannis are all raising the bar for each other. Dwyane Wade called Nikola’s game just beautiful, whereas Shaq was nothing but praise as well.

“To see a big guy control the game the way he does… It’s just beautiful.”@SHAQ, @DwyaneWade & @JCrossover discuss Jokic reaching another milestone on #InsideTheNBA | Presented by @Kia pic.twitter.com/FSsizy79zU — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) April 8, 2022

Also Read: “Shaquille O’Neal you going for Ja Morant over Luka Doncic?!”: Dwyane Wade and Jamal Crawford left in dismay as The Diesel chooses his All-NBA First Team

To get his flowers from players who have proven their mettle in the league must mean a lot to the Serbian big. However, his work is just starting. The playoffs time is where he needs to shine, in order to fulfill his goal of getting Denver a championship.