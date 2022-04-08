Basketball

“To see a big guy control the game the way Nikola Jokic does… It’s just beautiful!”: Shaquille O’Neal and Dwyane Wade sing praise for the Nuggets’ star on Inside The NBA

"To see a big guy control the game the way Nikola Jokic does... It's just beautiful!": Shaquille O'Neal and Dwyane Wade sing praise for the Nuggets' star on Inside The NBA
Raahib Singh

Previous Article
“Michael Jordan really dropped 36 on Shaq after dropping 64 points”: When the Bulls legend edged out a close one against Shaquille O’Neal and his Magic
No Newer Articles
NBA Latest Post
"To see a big guy control the game the way Nikola Jokic does... It's just beautiful!": Shaquille O'Neal and Dwyane Wade sing praise for the Nuggets' star on Inside The NBA
“To see a big guy control the game the way Nikola Jokic does… It’s just beautiful!”: Shaquille O’Neal and Dwyane Wade sing praise for the Nuggets’ star on Inside The NBA

Lakers legend Shaquille O’Neal and Dwyane Wade talk about the spectacular season Nikola Jokic is…