“I Was Geeked Out”: Antoine Walker Relives Being a Part of Michael Jordan’s Last All-Star Game as a Bull

Antoine Walker only played in three All-Star games throughout his 12-year career, two of which were perhaps the most memorable All-Star competitions in modern NBA history. The 48-year-old was selected for both Michael Jordan’s final All-Star game as a Chicago Bull and the final ASG of his career in 1998 and 2003, respectively.

Walker was asked about his experience lacing ’em up alongside Jordan on the Eastern Conference All-Star team, which the former Celtic was happy to dive into. When discussing the legendary All-Star game in 1998, Walker said, “It’s because it was in New York… It was in Madison Square Garden and what made it special too was MJ in his last year, to be a part of that… It was dope.”

Walker underlined how the season became a circus surrounding Jordan’s impending retirement which is quite understandable. However, watching the legend go out the way he did was still an unforgettable experience for him.

Jordan showed up and showed out as the elder statesman on the Eastern Conference squad. He led the East with 23 points and a decisive 135-114 win over the West. His duals with rising star, Kobe Bryant, were also incredibly fun to watch as it showcased a changing of the guards in real life.

Walker also remembered the competition because he was genuinely involved, playing 15 minutes and finishing with four points, three rebounds, and three assists. “I was geeked out,” Walker continued, “I was happy about that… That was my first [All-Star game] too.”

Walker emphasized how the whole experience, even the rookie treatment he received on the bus, is a memory that will stick with him. In fact, the 2006 NBA champion claimed to enjoy the 1998 competition more than Jordan’s All-Star game with the Washington Wizards in 2003.

Antoine Walker explained why he liked the 1998 All-Star game the most

Walker’s first and third All-Star appearances came five years apart, which coincidentally gave him the opportunity to see both of MJ’s “final” All-Star games up close and personal. Still, he remembers Jordan’s final game as a Bull more fondly, prompting the Club 520 Podcast crew to reminisce on how competitive All-Star weekend used to be.

“Prize money was obviously not as big back then, but guys was like ‘Man, I want this $20,000’… We gonna win, we gonna compete,” Walker continued, recalling his own experience with the midseason festivities. Players today make enough from their normal contracts that extra prize money, especially numbers that end in 4 zeroes, isn’t enough to convince them to play harder for the fan-centered matchup.

The ASG in recent years isn’t looked at as ‘must-watch’ television any longer. Whether it’s due to the lack of effort on either end of the floor or simply because the gimmick has gotten old over the past several decades, this is for fans to vocalize.

However, when Antoine Walker was suiting up as an All-Star, the game not only provided a fiery matchup between the NBA’s premier talents, but it also allowed for proper career send-offs for legends like Michael Jordan.