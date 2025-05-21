Uncle Luke Reveals He Taught Dwyane Wade About The Do’s And Don’ts Of Miami Club Culture Straight Out Of Marquette

Jan 14, 2024; Miami, Florida, USA; Former Miami Heat player Dwayne Wade salutes the fans and cameras after a special ceremony during halftime of the game between the Miami Heat and the Charlotte Hornets at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Jasen Vinlove-Imagn Images

Something many people overlook when it comes to being an NBA player is the life off the court. Sure, it’s glamorous, and if a player makes it big, the temptations can be endless. But those same temptations can easily become distractions, or even lead to trouble, especially in a city like Miami, where the nightlife has a world of its own. That’s why having a guiding presence is so important — like Dwyane Wade had during his time with the Heat.

The person who helped keep Wade in line and away from controversy, for the most part, was Miami rap legend Uncle Luke. He owned a club in the city — so who better to teach Heat stars like Wade the do’s and don’ts of partying, and where not to go?

Former Miami players like Udonis Haslem have said that most parties in the city don’t start until 2 AM! It’s definitely not a life for the casual or the weak — it’s a whole different lifestyle.

“I tell people this all the time — we don’t start until 2 a.m. because the clubs don’t close till 6 (a.m.). So when you’re taking your a*s to bed, we’re just getting started. I’m going to dinner, the pregame, at 10,” Haslem said on his podcast The OGs.

It’s a wild routine that Haslem was used to. He could handle it and even admitted that, at 44 years old, he still goes out to party from time to time.

Uncle Luke then described the process of showing players around Miami as a “grand tour” on the same podcast. However, he admitted that Wade was the last Heat player he did it for.

“The last guy I did it with was D-Wade. D-Wade came in, he had his white t-shirt and sh*t. Had his back. Green a*s shorty from Marquette,” Luke said, getting a laugh out of Haslem’s co-host, Mike Miller. “Come on, man. Let me take you around. Don’t go here, don’t go here.”

It was a kind gesture from Uncle Luke to look out for the young Wade back then. As a 21-year-old fresh out of Marquette in Wisconsin, Wade probably had no clue what real partying was like. But the Miami native made sure to steer him in the right direction.

If there’s one thing we’ve learned over the years about NBA players living in Miami, it’s that the nightlife can impact some of them — for better or worse. The Heat have even figured out how to use it to their advantage.

Antoine Walker on Miami Club Culture

Antoine Walker spent two seasons in Miami and won a championship alongside Wade in 2006. This past year, the former forward talked about Miami club culture on Jeff Teague’s podcast Club 520, and he had a lot to say on the party front.

Walker revealed that when opposing players came into town for games, they often arrived the next day super hungover. Walker and Wade would catch their opponents practically sleepwalking.

“Opponents would come into town, party all night, and be hungover for the game. We used that to our advantage and blew teams out by 20 points the next day,” he revealed. “But for us, it was still a challenge. You had to be disciplined.”

Walker went on to say that a city like Miami really tests a player’s focus. But once you commit to the cause, you realize it’s one of the best places to play in the NBA.

It’s an interesting perspective. Players are often thought of as perfectly tuned machines built for the game — because that’s the level NBA’s best stars play at. But as former Heat players have revealed, that’s not always the case, and many others playing elsewhere would agree.