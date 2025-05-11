“I Was Giving Him the Business”: Charles Barkley Reveals Explains Why The Undertaker Went to WWE Instead of NBA

Charles Barkley speaks at the Boys & Girls Clubs of Rutherford County in Murfreesboro before the 32nd Annual Stake & Burger event at MTSU on Tuesday, July 16, 2019. 1 Charles Barkley

The gap between NBA players and the rest of the field is greater than people will ever understand. Only when someone goes head-to-head against an NBA player do they realize the sheer difference in their skill level. While many boast delusions, it’s just because they have never had that experience. WWE superstar The Undertaker did however, when a duel against Charles Barkley made him realize wrestling was a more viable option than basketball ever could be.

Before The Undertaker became a wrestling legend, he went by Mark Calaway. Athletics came easily to him, considering his 6-foot-10 frame. While playing on varsity, he imposed his will in the paint as a big man during his high school basketball career. Through his skill and connections, he received an invitation to play at a private run including NBA-level talent.

In a recent episode of The Steam Room podcast, Barkley provided clarity regarding his encounter with The Undertaker. He revealed the reason behind the eventual wrestling superstar pursuing the WWE instead of the NBA.

“Clearly, he wasn’t that good of a player; he went to wrestling,” Barkley said. “If he was a good basketball player, he would’ve went to the NBA. But I was giving him the business.”

Barkley couldn’t remember the details surrounding Calaway’s performance. One thing Barkley does remember is that Calaway couldn’t stop him. He made it clear that he was leagues above him when it came to basketball.

Ernie Johnson showed skepticism regarding Barkley’s story. He even accused the Hall-of-Fame forward of making it all up, but Barkley adamantly protested that he is speaking the truth. Calaway himself has spoken on the summer runs in question.

In January 2025, he shared his side of the story, admitting to playing against legends such as Hakeem Olajuwon and Clyde Drexler. Calawy actually could have continued playing in college, when he received a scholarship to play basketball at Angelina College before playing center for Texas Wesleyan University.

Unfortunately, his string of success stopped there. But in hindsight, it worked out for the best. Calaway eventually became The Undertaker and is one of the most legendary wrestlers in WWE history.