Watching LeBron James and Bronny Win a Championship Would Be More Tolerable Than Cowboys Winning a Title: Skip Bayless

Skip Bayless was born into the Oklahoma Sooners tradition and adopted the Dallas Cowboys as he grew older. While he can often be heard trashing the Cowboys, only for them to play better, his hatred towards LeBron James is clearly undeniable. However, when asked who would he want to see win a title out of the three, Bayless choosing LBJ and his son Bronny was something quite unexpected.

On The Skip Bayless Show, the veteran sports analyst answered a few fan questions. A fan asked Skip if he’d want the Cowboys to win a Superbowl, the Sooners to win a national title, or Lebron and Bronny to win an NBA championship together.

“For me, at least a Bron and Bronny championship would be tolerable to watch.”

Bayless broke down how he can see LeBron James winning a title with his son. He pointed out Bronny’s struggles in the Summer League. The 19-year-old was having a hard time on offense but an even harder time on the defensive end of the floor. However, Skip did point out how Bronny’s game is curated in such a way that it complements his father on the floor.

Over time, playing with Anthony Davis, Austin Reaves, and his father would make him a better player in the future. Moreover, out of the options he was given, Skip felt that this one was the most achievable one of the three. And as much hatred as he has for the Los Angeles Lakers star, Bayless does seem to have a soft spot for Bronny.

But if you watch the entire segment, despite his deep-seated desire for the Dallas Cowboys to win a Super Bowl, Bayless preferred if the Oklahoma Sooners ended up winning a National title instead.

Skip’s not impressed with LeBron James’ performance in the Olympics

Since the time he came into the league, Skip Bayless has trashed LeBron James in almost every aspect. The 72-year-old sports analyst has been an advocate for Michael Jordan and his legacy. So, it only takes a mention of LeBron James in the G.O.A.T. debate for Bayless to lose his cool on live television.

And now, with King James eldest son in the league, one would think that Skip might lay off LeBron. However, that hasn’t been the case. Despite choosing LeBron and Bronny winning a title over the Cowboys winning a Super Bowl, Bayless continues to drag LBJ through the mud.

The 39-year-old star has been the catalyst for Team USA in the 2024 Paris Olympics so far. Even though the team has only played one game up until now, LeBron’s performance in the Showcase games cannot be overlooked.

Unfortunately, the sports analyst does not feel the same way. The host of Undisputed claims that LBJ is trying to make his case for the G.O.A.T. title using the current 2024 Paris Olympics.

“LeBron James will seize upon every single opportunity to blind you into thinking he is the greatest basketball player who ever lived…He is leaping aboard the most deeply talented Team USA ever…So that he can ‘lead’ the prohibited favorite to gold, which would give him one more gold medal than Michael Jordan won and would give the billions of blind witnesses bogus reason to say, ‘See, he is the G.O.A.T.’.”

Whether The Akron Hammer helps Team USA bring the gold or not, he has already made quite a strong case for himself in the G.O.A.T. debate. But as long as Skip Bayless is around, it does not seem like an easy road for LeBron to be called the ‘Greatest of All-Time’ anytime soon.