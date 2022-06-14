“Montrezl Harrell could face 5-years in prison for trafficking marijuana”: The Hornets center was pulled over in Richmond with 3 pounds of the alleged substance

Charlotte Hornets forward Montrezl Harrell is facing trafficking charges after being pulled over at a stop in Richmond, Kentucky, with three pounds of marijuana.

Former 6th MOY, Montrezl Harrell, seems to have landed himself into deep trouble, with less than one month away from his free agency. The Hornets forward is facing felony drug charges after being caught trafficking marijuana in Richmond, Kentucky, last month.

According to court records, Harrell was pulled over on 12th May for following a car too close in Richmond, Kentucky, and police claim a subsequent search of the vehicle that he was driving found three pounds of marijuana.

Under Kentucky law, possessing or trafficking eight or more ounces but less than five pounds of marijuana is a Class D Felony for first-time offenders. It is punishable by 1-5 years of incarceration with a fine ranging from $1,000 to $10,000.

According to Roderick Boone of the Charlotte Observer, Montrezl admitted having marijuana. The former NCAA champion finds himself in a troublesome situation as Kentucky is one of the 14 states in the USA without legalized marijuana in any form, medical or recreational.

Trooper Jesse Owens narrates the incident of having seized marijuana from Montrezl Harrell.

Trooper Jesse Owens stated he “upon stop observed odor of marijuana” from the silver 2020 Honda Pilot that Harrell was driving, according to the citation. Harrell, Owens wrote in the report, “admitted to being in possession of marijuana and produced a small amount from his sweatpants.” During a subsequent search of the vehicle, which the report states Harrell claims was rented, “three pounds of marijuana in vacuum-sealed bags” were found in a backpack in the back seat, according to the citation. He’s been charged with trafficking less than five pounds of marijuana.

The 28-year-old was set to be arraigned on Monday at 9 am, but no further details have emerged since that scheduled court appearance. Montrezl, a native of North Carolina played for the Louisville before being drafted in the second round by the Houston Rockets in 2015.

Post his forgetful stint with the Lakers, Montrezl was traded to the Wizards in exchange for former MVP Russell Westbrook. However, after playing a mere 5-months in Washington, the 6″7′ forward was shipped to Charlotte.

In his 25-games with the Hornets, coming off the bench, Montrezl has averaged 11.4 PPG, 4.9 RPG, and 2.0 assists, shooting an impressive 64.5% from the field.