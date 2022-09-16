“I was like, what??”: Shaquille O’Neal was stunned by Dennis Rodman’s extravagant parties in LA

Shaquille O’Neal who Moonlights as ‘DJ Diesel’ is quite popular in the party circle but Dennis Rodman’s parties in LA stunned the NBA legend!

Shaquille O’Neal isn’t the kind of guy you can impress easily. The NBA legend and Hall of Famer has 4 championships, one MVP, and multiple all-star selections, among a host of other accolades. He is a living, walking legend of the game.

More than that, he is also quite the celebrity off the court. Standing at an imposing 7 feet tall, it is easy to spot Shaq. His numerous TV commercials, movie roles, and even his job as a sportscaster mean he is one of America’s most recognizable faces.

Safe to say, that such a vast amount of being in the public eye would lead to a lot of life experiences. And sure enough, we have heard all the bizarre stories about Shaquille O’Neal.

But for someone who also is a DJ, wow, is there really anything Shaq doesn’t do? He was blown away by the extravagance of Dennis Rodman’s parties in LA. The ultimate NBA bad boy.

Dennis Rodman’s extravagant party threw Shaquille O’Neal off his game!

For parties to rock someone of Shaq’s caliber is unheard of. But this is Dennis Rodman we’re talking about. He was turning heads in the NBA all the way back in the 1990s.

From the pink hair to the piercing, to the tattoos, Dennis Rodman was the ultimate bad boy of the NBA. Naturally, he would know how to throw a party. On top of that, the sheer influence and entourage that Dennis had were just crazy. Hollywood stars, billionaires, you name it.

“I went to one of his parties one time,” O’Neal said. “I was like, ‘What?’ I thought I was the king of the club’.”

The bizarre admittance has only got us dreaming about the things Dr. O’Neal would have seen at the party. For someone like Shaq to be blown away says a lot about the wild and ratchet things that could have gone down in a Dennis Rodman party.

What do you think would have gone down at the party? It’s Dennis Rodman after all.

