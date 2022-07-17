“I was preparing since the 9th grade, my father was there for me”: When an 18 year old Kobe Bryant displayed maturity far beyond his age when asked about being one of the young kids in the league

Kobe Bryant was a mature guy when it came to his interviews – he spoke like a veteran, even before he spent a couple of years in the league.

Kobe Bryant was an ace when he was interviewed – it was like he was preparing all his life for a career in front of the cameras. And he did an excellent job because there is nerry an interview where he didn’t come out looking good. Even when he was only 18, and just into the league, he had his head screwed on. Much of that credit goes to his father, who helped settle Bryant Jr in, and allowed him to meet the other players even before he even grew hair on his upper lip.

A father figure goes a long way in shaping a young life, and Joe Bryant did exactly that. He helped his kid and set him up for greatness. He took him around while he was playing and let him talk with the players, and allowed Kobe to make informed choices. As soon as he met MJ when he saw Chicago play, he knew what he wanted to do. He joined the draft, and the rest is history.

The best part about the old interviews? They show how level-headed and unfazed Kobe was even when he was just a teenager. He believed in himself and would play out his career with the same confidence.

Also Read: “Kyrie Irving is the one I’m closest to!”: Kobe Bryant Recounted a Tale of His Mentee as He Looks to Suit Up in Purple and Gold

Kobe Bryant lived out his life exactly the way he wanted to – he manifested his life by speaking it out

The 5-time champion wanted to be the best player in the world – he was. KB also wanted to win multiple championships just like his idol, and he got close by almost having his runs of 3 championships at separate intervals. If only he managed to beat the Boston Celtics in 2008. then he would have emulated Michael Jordan to the dot. Except in two aspects. He never retired more than once, and he did not suit up for any other team.

The league watched the Black Mamba mature over the years. He was a brash hothead who wanted to take on all the greats right from the get-go, but as time progressed and he saw the realities, he decided to change himself for the better. Once he won his first championship, something changed in him. He still had that killer instinct, it was just more lethal and silent, rather than ostentatious and flashy.

After his retirement, the interviews that came out showed a completely different side of him. He sounded like he found peace – he knew he gave it his all in the game he obsessed about. He always was charming and had many funny anecdotes. The man did play with some great characters, so he’d have a few up his sleeve. He may have gone a little too soon, but his presence will always be felt.

Also Read: Michael Jordan and LeBron James don’t make the ‘most points’ list in any decade; Kobe Bryant and Wilt present though