Michael Jordan and LeBron James don’t make the ‘most points’ list in any decade; Kobe Bryant and Wilt present though

NBA StatMuse dishes out the list of players who scored the most points in each decade, starting from the 60s to 2020.

Over the years, we’ve witnessed a host of talent grace the NBA hardwood, some with their freakish athletic ability while some with the skills. However, there are only selective players, having their names etched in the history books.

The league today has a plethora of high-flying dunkers and players with razzle-dazzle dribbling, but there isn’t much of a bag in terms of pure scorers. While the GOAT debate between Michael Jordan and LeBron James continues to live till eternity, none of the two legends has the most points in their respective prime decades.

It’s ironic given MJ has 10-scoring titles to his credit, and King James is about to dethrone Kareem-Abdul Jabbar as the all-time scorer. Recently, StatMuse compiled a list boasting players with the most points in every decade since 1960.

Also read: “LeBron James isn’t good at free throws, dribbling or shooting, how is he the GOAT?!”: Ray Allen argues with kids as he picks Michael Jordan over his own former teammate

These players might not necessarily have an NBA championship or even an MVP in a rare case but have been consistent at filling up the points segment of the stat sheet.

From Wilt Chamberlain to James Harden: A look at the top scorers of every decade.

One of the most dominant centers to ever play the game, Wilt the Stilt remains the only player to score triple digits in a single game. The seven-time scoring champion scored 100-points in a win against the New York Knicks in 1962.

The eleven-time rebounding leader has averaged more than 40 and 50 PPG in a season. Thus it’s no surprise that the seven-foot center led the league the entire 60s when it came to scoring. Chamberlain scored 27,426 between 1960-70.

Moving to the 70s, the league witnessed another seven-foot center dominating the scoring charts with Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. The two-time scoring champion put up 24,175 points between 1970-80 and continues to be NBA’s all-time leading scorer to date.

Most points by decade: 60s — Wilt Chamberlain

70s — Kareem Abdul-Jabbar

80s — Alex English

90s — Karl Malone

00s — Kobe Bryant

10s — James Harden pic.twitter.com/JH90LH2kF9 — StatMuse (@statmuse) July 14, 2022

Speaking of the 80s, Alex English led the particular decade in scoring. The only non-MVP on the list, Alex scored 22,451 points between 1970-80. Next in line was Karl Malone with 23,465 points between 1990-2000. Surprisingly, The Mailman had zero scoring titles, playing in a decade where His Airness won 6-NBA championships and Finals MVPs.

The beginning of a new century in 2000 had Kobe Bryant rule the NBA roost, accumulating 23,035 points between 2000-10. Known as the closest thing to Air Jordan, the Black Mamba was an idol for Gen Z. Post the Lakers legend’s reign, James Harden catapulted himself as one of the greatest one-on-one players, dropping 20,962 points between 2010-20.

Also read: “Michael Jordan over LeBron James, no debate”: Damian Lillard takes one Billionaire over the other in GOAT conversation between Bulls and Lakers legends

Nevertheless, some honorable mentions from the last 6-decades include Hakeem Olajuwon, Allen Iverson, Dirk Nowitzki, Shaquille O’Neal, and Carmelo Anthony.