“I Was the Rap Version of Him”: Kanye West Once Claimed Kobe Bryant Was the Basketball Version of Him While Mourning His Tragic Accident

Kobe Bryant’s death from an unfortunate helicopter accident in 2020 had shaken the world like no other. Globally, every sports fan and celebrity mourned the loss of such an eminent athlete. Among the ones greatly struck by Bryant’s death was hip-hop icon Kanye West. The 24-time Grammy winner shared a great bond with the Mamba and was close to him.

In a 2020 interview with the GQ, West revealed how driving through the Las Virgenes Road in California always reminded him to be as determined as Kobe. Unfortunately, that road is the same site where Kobe Bryant’s helicopter crashed in 2020. Speaking about this, the Yeezus star said,

“There’s one street that I drive to go from either my office or my home to the property where the domes were built.”

For Kanye, the street always reminded him never to lose faith in himself and keep his determination. Further, he adds, “So now there’s no way for me not to be as determined as Kobe every time I drive down that street. It’s game time. There’s no move that we can’t make or that we’ll wait to make.”

In terms of success, Kanye West is regarded as arguably one of the greatest rappers of this generation, similar to Kobe Bryant’s status in basketball. West reflects on Bryant’s approach to bringing the Lakers together for championships as a way to live his life. In a way, he relates to this approach of the Mamba, claiming himself to be the ‘rap version’ of Bryant.

“The way that Kobe would say that we all have to come together and win this championship is the way I look at life now. To an infinite, other level. This is a game changer for me. He was the basketball version of me, and I was the rap version of him, and that’s facts! “

Reasoning this, Kanye West believes both Bryant and his career aligned as they reached their peak at the same time together. Being in a commercial with Kobe Bryant was enough justification for West to claim himself as an equal of the Lakers superstar. To this day, the Yeezus and College Dropout rapper reminisces his bond with the Mamba, fondly remembering the iconic Nike commercial in which both the icons had starred together in 2012.

Kobe Bryant and Kanye West starred in a hilarious Nike commercial in 2012

Many might have forgotten, but Kanye West and Kobe Bryant once starred in a Nike commercial in 2012. Rarely would you find Kanye West doing any commercials for a brand. However, this one was definitely worth the shot, given the sheer amount of comedic value added to its script.

Kobe Bryant acts as a motivational speaker in this commercial, answering Kanye West’s questions. As West keeps following up with questions on achieving success and greatness for Bryant, the 5x NBA champion’s answers baffle the hip-hop star. The sheer amount of hilariousness of this commercial can only be measured by Kanye’s final quote towards the end. He exclaims, “What the f**k does that mean, Kobe Bryant!”