“I Wasn’t Born Yet”: Luka Doncic Doesn’t Stand For Milos Teodosic’s Beautiful Passes Being Brought ‘Down’ To His Level

Milos Teodosic isn’t a name familiar to many NBA fans, despite his having had a stint in the league. However, Teodosic sure is a big name in Serbia along with the rest of Europe as well. Recently, Teodosic executed a beautiful dime on the basketball court, something that drew comparisons to Luka Doncic. When the Slovenian star came across the tweet, however, he seemed to disagree with the tweet for one massive reason.

Milos Teodosic, a star point guard for the Crvena Zvezda pulled off an overhead shovel pass to one of his teammates while playing against the Olimpia Milano. Teodosic was on the verge of being double-teamed, leading him to spin away with the ball.

But instead of spinning back in position, Teodosic managed to find one of his teammates in the corner for an open three. Teodosic’s pass had the entire arena buzzing as it seemed as if he had eyes in the back of his head.

The highlight uploaded on X(formerly Twitter) was captioned, “MILOS TEODOSIC DELIVERING A DONCIC-ESQUE PASS.” But when Luka Doncic came across the post, he ended up retweeting it with, “I wasn’t born yet when he was already making those passes.”

The Dallas Mavericks guard was clearly scoffing at the comparison of Milos Teodosic’s pass to one of his, given that Teodosic has been doing such plays for decades. Doncic’s ‘not born yet’ part of the tweet went on to emphasize that.

But his overall tweet was a way of showing respect to the veteran point guard who paved the way for many players just like Doncic.

Milos Teodosic has a long list of accolades as a player. He was the EuroLeague MVP back in 2010, and a EuroLeague champion in 2016. The Serbian was a part of the EuroLeague 2010-20 All-Decade Team as well. Teodosic has also been selected thrice for All-EuroLeague First Team and All-EuroLeague Second Team.

Milos Teodosic’s analysis on a young Luka Doncic

Milos Teodosic had a short stint in the NBA after winning the EuroLeague title. He made his NBA debut with the Los Angeles Clippers but was quickly sidelined due to an injury that kept him off the floor.

Eventually, Teodosic made his way back and exercised his player option with the Clippers the next year. However, Teodosic was finally waived by Los Angeles in 2019, after which he went on to sign a deal with a team from the Italian League.

During his final year in the NBA, Milos Teodosic was made aware of Luka Doncic and his upcoming rookie year. After seeing him play, Teodosic went on to draw comparisons between Doncic and EuroLeague legend Drazen Petrovic.

So, it seems that Luka Doncic is not the only one with copious amounts of respect for his colleague.