“Luka Doncic Is One Bad…”: Skip Bayless Heaves Praise on Mavericks Star’s Incredible Performance Despite Ailments

Not even the Dallas Mavericks could’ve predicted the type of performance that Luka Doncic had tonight. Ahead of Game 5 of their ongoing playoff series against the LA Clippers, Doncic was added to the injury report. Apart from being listed as “probable” because of a knee sprain, the Slovenian was also very ill. However, the 6ft 7” point guard didn’t allow any of the complications to prevent him from ripping apart Ty Lue’s boys 123-93. Following a 30-point blowout victory, Skip Bayless was among the many to express being impressed by the 25-year-old.

As we’ve seen him do all postseason long, Skip Bayless was spamming X (formerly “Twitter”) throughout Game 5. With the Dallas Mavericks catching an early lead in the first half, most of Bayless’ comments were regarding the spectacular display that the Texas side put up.

Luka Doncic finished the night with a 35-point, 10-assist performance. Lauding the European superstar for his double-double, despite having a bad knee and possibly congestion, Bayless wrote:

And we were led to believe Luka was extremely limited tonight on a sprained knee and also had a bad cold. I couldn’t tell.

The UNDISPUTED host also seemed to be in awe of the 5-time All-Star breaking down the LA side’s defense with the utmost ease and letting his opponents know about the same.

Apart from shedding light on Luka being disruptive tonight, the 72-year-old was also pleased with Jason Kidd’s defensive performance. Commenting on the Dallas side recording more steals, blocks, and rebounds than the Clippers, Skip said:

Luka Doncic was visibly tired and also limped around on a few occasions. Despite not being at his physical best, the 2024 MVP finalist was too much for Paul George and co. to contain. The Game 5 win at the Crypto.com Arena results in the Mavs being 3-2 up. With the series shifting back to Dallas, a well-rested Luka will have the opportunity to advance to the Western Conference Semifinals, potentially winning Game 6 at home.