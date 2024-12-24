mobile app bar

“I Wasn’t Surprised”: Dennis Smith Jr Doesn’t Find De’Aaron Fox’s Success All Too Shocking

Dylan Edenfield
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
De'Aaron Fox (L) and Dennis Smith Jr. (R)

De’Aaron Fox (L) and Dennis Smith Jr. (R)
Credits: USA TODAY Sports

Dennis Smith Jr. isn’t on an NBA roster right now, but many of his peers from the 2017 NBA Draft class are. Some of them like De’Aaron Fox have turned into All-Star talents. The former North Carolina guard spoke about his time competing against Fox during an appearance on The OGs podcast and also addressed the progression that the Sacramento Kings star has shown over time.

While on the show, Mike Miller asked Smith about his experience playing with and against the 27-year-old in their younger years. The two-time champion also underlined Fox’s 60-point explosion in November against the Timberwolves as the highlight of his All-Star caliber campaign this season. Smith agreed, saying, “He let them boys have it versus Minnesota, he been balling man… I always knew he was talented.”

The former ninth overall pick continued to laud Fox, who was selected fifth in the same draft class. The former Dallas Maverick stressed how he didn’t lose confidence in Fox when critics were denouncing his shooting abilities. “Whenever he found that touch again, I wasn’t surprised,” Smith Jr. added.

The one-time All-Star is making a strong case to add to his accolade list this season despite Sacramento’s dysfunctional 13-17 start. Fox is keeping pace with his scoring from last year, averaging 26.2 points compared to 26.6 in 2023-24. Moreover, he has improved his playmaking numbers with 6.2 assists per game, his highest average since 2020-21. The 6-foot-3 playmaker is also notching a career-best 5.0 rebounds, doing everything for the mediocre Kings this season.

De’Aaron Fox has succeeded while Dennis Smith Jr. struggled at the next level

While Fox is on pace to make his second All-Star appearance this season, Smith Jr. has struggled to maintain a role in the NBA. Despite ranking 6th and 7th, respectively, in 2016’s top high school recruits, the pair’s professional careers have taken vastly different paths.

In seven seasons, the 6-foot-2 guard has played for seven different teams, spending five years between the Mavericks and New York Knicks. While he has been utilized as a fill-in starter by many teams during his career, he has failed to hang on to a starting role after Luka Doncic took the reins in Dallas.

Smith Jr. has contributed for several teams as a serviceable backup playmaker, yet hasn’t been valued enough due to his short stature, shooting woes and inability to contain bigger guards. Smith Jr’s quickness and athleticism were what made him a top draft pick in 2017, but his weaknesses have proven to be too much to overcome for him in the league thus far.

Post Edited By:Satagni Sikder

About the author

Dylan Edenfield

Dylan Edenfield

linkedin-icon

Dylan Edenfield is an NBA journalist at The SportRush. He has written 500+ basketball articles for various websites since starting the venture in 2016, as a freshman in high school. Dylan has been a writer and graphic designer for PalaceofPistons.com, a Detroit Pistons-based Substack and podcast, since 2016. As an avid Detroit Pistons fan, contributing and building relationships with fellow writers truly sparked his love for NBA coverage. Dylan graduated from Wayne State University in Detroit, Michigan in December 2023 with a Communications major in Media Arts & Studies and a minor in Sports Management. Dylan hoped to combine these two focuses to break into the professional sports journalism landscape. Outside of sports, Dylan is an avid gamer and occasionally likes to try other art forms, including drawing and painting. When it comes to something he creates, Dylan goes the extra mile to ensure his work is as good as it can be.

Share this article

Don’t miss these