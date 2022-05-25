“LeBron James has achieved more in his 30s than most Hall-of-Famers in their entire career!”: NBA Twitter react to the Lakers star’s incredible achievements post turning 30

Like fellow superstar Kobe Bryant, LeBron James can also have his career dissected in two hall of fame careers

Today, “The King” made his 18th all NBA team, adding another feather to a loaded cap. The Lakers superstar averaged 30-8-6, and as he approached 38 years of age, it is naturally time to look back at his remarkable longevity.

A product of the legendary 2003 draft class, LeBron has represented the Cavaliers, the Heat, and the Lakers. This year marked one of the rare instances where a LeBron James-led team failed to make the Playoffs.

While this led to some noise around LeBron’s future, today’s announcement of the all-NBA teams reminded everyone how remarkable his individual numbers still are.

NBA Twitter in particular took center stage in uncovering the numbers indicating LeBron’s legacy with him well into his 30s.

NBA Twitter reacts to LeBron James earning his 18th All-NBA nod

With the announcement coming in the early hours of the day, fans took to Twitter to dig up an old tweet which has since remained popular due to how ridiculous it looks in retrospect.

Lebron is 30, this fuckery won’t go on for much longer, thank god — Gucci Belt Dell (@urklespaces) May 25, 2015

Tweeted exactly 7 years ago, this tweet from a rival fan expecting LeBron to dip in his 30s has definitely aged poorly. In fact, LeBron’s achievements merely in his 30s make for a Hall of Fame career.

Lebron since this tweet:

2x🏆

2x FMVP

4 Finals Apps.

3-1 Comeback vs 73 win GS

8x All-NBA(5 1st Team)

8x All-Star

2020 Assist🏆

12k Points

3k Rebounds

3k Assists

⬆️ to 2nd in Scoring, 7th in Assists This man’s 30s greater than full HOF careers😂 https://t.co/AKPhXYJ0u3 — Coach James🇭🇹 (@JamesEdrick3) May 20, 2022

LeBron has gone on to maintain his fitness levels and attain every other piece of silver winnable in basketball, post 30. His conditioning and work ethic have enabled him to prolong his peak and he still is a dominant force on his day.

Like fellow superstar Kobe Bryant, LeBron can also have his career dissected in two and still have two hall of fame careers as either half. LeBron’s versatility and endurance combined with his desire to play with his son mean that he will be around for a couple more years atleast.

Here’s hoping the second HoF-worthy era of LeBron’s career continues as well as it has.

