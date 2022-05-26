“The last time LeBron James wasn’t selected to an All-NBA team was his rookie year!”: Looking at the Lakers superstar’s longevity

LeBron James’ All-NBA selection yesterday cements his greatness. In his career, he has only missed out on All-NBA status in his rookie year!

LeBron James broke records yesterday after he became the first player in NBA history to reach an All-NBA team 18 times. To put that into perspective LeBron has played 19 seasons in the NBA.

To zoom out further, the only players with 15 All-NBA selections are Kobe Bryant, Tim Duncan, and Kareem Abdul Jabbar. They all had stellar careers but to think that LeBron still put up 30 points per game last season is ridiculous.

He is the oldest player to make an All-NBA team and by the looks of it, he might just break that record again. Making the team 18 out of your 19 seasons is crazy. But during which season did he miss out?

The last time LeBron wasn’t selected to an All-NBA team was his rookie year, 2003-04. That was the same year Celtics coach Ime Udoka played in his *first* NBA game. pic.twitter.com/xH1JxK9K6h — LeBron History 🏀 (@bronhistory) May 25, 2022

Celtics coach Ime Udoka makes his debut, LeBron James misses out on All-NBA honors

That headline might make you think we’re in some kind of dystopia but that did happen. The 2003-04 season which was LeBron’s rookie year was the only time the King did not make the All-NBA team.

He made the second team the very next season. The 2003-04 season was also the year current Celtics head coach, Ime Udoka made his debut. Not coaching debut, playing debut.

Yes, that is how absurdly long LeBron has been in the NBA for. And It looks like he will continue to be a part of the league for a few more years.

