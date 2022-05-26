Basketball

“The last time LeBron James wasn’t selected to an All-NBA team was his rookie year!”: Looking at the Lakers superstar’s longevity

LeBron James' All-NBA selection yesterday cements his greatness. In his career, he has only missed out on All-NBA status in his rookie year!
