“I win a ship with somebody, they’re always my favorite”: Tristan Thompson calls LeBron James-Kyrie Irving one of the best duos

Former Cavaliers forward Tristan Thompson calls LeBron James and Kyrie Irving one of the greatest duos in NBA history.

Nets guard Kyrie Irving has caused quite the stir with his recent appearance on the I AM ATHLETE podcast, one of the biggest highlights being his revelation regarding LeBron James and the Cavaliers. Irving admitted to being immature while dealing with the situation in Cleveland.

The former ROTY believes the Cavs would have won multiple championships had he and James continued to play together. Well, it’s hard to deny Irving’s claims considering a 73-9 Warriors team had to add Kevin Durant to beat the Cavs.

With Irving’s statements setting social media on fire, the paparazzi got hold of a former teammate of the two superstars, Tristan Thompson, who spent 9-seasons with the Cavaliers. The Canadian star played alongside Kai and LBJ during the iconic 2016 NBA Finals.

Thus Thompson was witness to their greatness on the hardwood, coming back from a 3-1 deficit against the most successful regular-season team in NBA history.

Tristan Thompson believes LeBron James-Kyrie Irving is one of the best duos in NBA history.

Irving and James played 3-seasons together for the Cavaliers, as the latter returned from Miami to deliver his promise to the city of Cleveland. In all their 3-seasons together Cavs made the Finals, winning it in 2016 after one of the most iconic battles in Finals history.

Unfortunately, Irving would force himself out during the 2017 off-season after losing the Finals to the juggernaut Warriors. According to reports, Irving didn’t want to play under the shadow of James and wanted to be the main guy.

Though nobody knows the truth to these reports, Irving is yet to find success post leaving Cleveland. Post Uncle Drew’s recent confession, Thompson was asked his opinion on how many championships would have the Cavs won together, to which he said the following.

“Definitely, one of the best duos I’ve ever seen,” said the former Cavs forward.

“I win a ship with somebody, they’re always my favorite.”

While the reporter tried to get a controversial answer from Thompson, asking if the Cavs duo were greater than Shaq-Kobe, to which the latter refused to answer.

Considering the Lakers are in urgent need of a guard who could shoot the ball, it will be interesting to see if Irving will exercise his player option this off-season.