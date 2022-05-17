“Most intelligent thing he has said in 5-years”: NBA Twitter has no mercy for Uncle Drew as he expresses regret over leaving LeBron James and the Cavs

Former Cavaliers guard Kyrie Irving admits his maturity and isolation cost his run with LeBron James to end sooner than expected in Cleveland.

One of the most controversial players in recent times, Kyrie Irving, has been doing a lot of interviews and podcasts off-late. The Nets guard is coming off one of the most scrutinizing seasons of his career, ending his 2022 playoffs stint with a 4-0 sweep at the hands of the Celtics.

Irving played a mere 29-games this season, courtesy of his stance to not get vaccinated, which was against NYC’s mandate. Uncle Drew’s constant dissent against the authority is no secret. The former champion doesn’t play well with others, his stints in Cleveland and Boston being proof of this.

Entering the final year of his contract, Irving has a player option. However, the former ROTY has no plans of leaving the Nets anytime soon. Though only time will tell if Sean Marks and co offer him a max deal, considering his unreliable nature.

During a recent appearance on the I AM ATHLETE show, Irving opened up on the several turning points of his 11-year-old career. One such being his controversial exit from Cleveland.

“My immaturity, isolation cost Cavaliers more championships”: Kyrie Irving.

Irving was at his candid best while addressing his bitter exit from Cleveland. The former Cavs guard regretted not expressing himself and not communicating with former teammate LeBron James. Irving confessed to being immature and seeking isolation at the time.

“If I was in the same maturity line and understanding of who I am, and I look back, we definitely, definitely would’ve won more championships, because there would’ve been a better man-to-man understanding about what I’m going through. I didn’t know how to share my emotions.”

While reflecting on his relationship with James, Irving said the following.

“We didn’t talk during that time,” Irving admitted. “When I look back on what I was going through at that time, I wish I did, because it would’ve been a good understanding of what the future will hold for both of us, and we know how much power we both had together.”

NBA Twitter reacts to Kyrie Irving’s recent confessions.

Could’ve been a dynasty but Cryie killed it — Angelo7266 (@angelo7266) May 17, 2022

That’s odd, it seems to have carried over to the Nets. — Greg Helbling (@greg_helbling) May 17, 2022

Glad he FINALLY manned up but still irks me & probably will for a long time. With the backcourt we have it isn’t like he can do what LBJ did & come back to make it right. Oh well life goes on — Tim Bundy (@duds14) May 17, 2022

It was clear as Irving got older these types of things would be coming from him. He had it all basketball wise in Cleveland and literally threw it away. The Cavs nor him fully recovered since. — lsn44128 (@lsn92620) May 17, 2022

Most intelligent thing he has said in 5 years — weimer19 (@weimer19) May 17, 2022

