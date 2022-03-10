“I wish things could have been communicated better as men, we have a great friendship”: Kyrie Irving shares a bitter-sweet message on James Harden’s exit from Brooklyn

Nets guard Kyrie Irving wishes nothing but peace and love for his former teammate James Harden but felt things could have been communicated better as men.

The NBA had a blockbuster trade planned ahead of the deadline, involving James Harden and Ben Simmons. The two multiple-time All-Stars wanted out from their respective teams. Thus an ideal opportunity for the Nets and Sixers to engage in talks.

Though everyone was aware of the Simmons situation in Philadelphia, Harden wanting out came as a surprise. According to reports, the former MVP was frustrated with the Kyrie Irving anti-vaccination controversy and wasn’t very happy with Steve Nash’s way of coaching.

Harden, who had forced his way out of Houston to join forces with Kevin Durant and co, now wanted out from there as well. Though The Beard denied such claims publicly, the situation behind the scenes suggested something else only.

Recently, Kyrie Irving issued a statement on Harden’s departure from Brooklyn.

Kyrie Irving shares a bitter-sweet message on James Harden leaving the Nets.

If rumors are to be believed, all is not well between former teammates Irving and Harden. The two scoring savants played a mere 35 games in Harden’s one-and-a-half-season in Brooklyn. Irving’s unpredictable nature had Harden express his displeasure back doors.

The three-time scoring champion had come to win a chip in Brooklyn. However, with Irving playing road games and KD being injured, the pressure had entirely shifted on Harden. The ten-time All-Star found himself in a similar situation to that in Houston.

Thus Harden didn’t want to waste any time with his championship window closing, wanting to reunite with his close friend and Sixers President Daryl Morey. Recently, Irving had the following to say while talking about Harden’s exit from Brooklyn.

“If that’s what James wanted I respect his decision. I wish him nothing but peace and love. We have a great friendship but it didn’t work out. Wish things could’ve been communicated better for all of us as men; but hey, no hard feelings here with me or anything else.”

Though Harden could have been better in his communication, Irving saying this comes across as highly hypocritical. The former champion is known to miss games without any reason and has an unpredictable nature that keeps him in the headlines regularly.

There have been instances in the past of Irving failing to inform his coach nor teammates about missing games.

With Harden getting what he wants once again, there is a lot of pressure on him going into the playoffs.