“Shaquille O’Neal would get fits guarding Joel Embiid”: ESPN analyst Jay Williams feels The Diesel stands no chance in front of the Sixers center’s offense

ESPN analyst Jay Williams believes Shaquille O’Neal cannot guard Joel Embiid, adding that Diesel would get fits.

When it comes to dominating players in the NBA, Shaquille O’Neal sits at the top of the heap. A physical specimen, the Lakers legend was unstoppable in the paint and a nightmare for every basketball rim. Shaq had an iconic career, winning four championships and three Finals MVPs.

The Big Diesel was very athletic and agile for his size, putting many of the top superstars on a poster with his dunks. At the time, the NBA had never witnessed an athlete of such caliber, with the likes of Michael Jordan being intimidated by Shaq’s size.

It’s been over a decade since Shaq hung his boots, with there being no big to carry his legacy forward. However, this seems to be changing, courtesy of Sixers superstar Joel Embiid. The Cameroon native is currently leading the league in scoring and is a front runner for the MVP.

Recently, ESPN analyst and former Duke player Jay Williams made a sensational claim, saying Shaq wouldn’t be able to defend Embiid.

Jay Williams believes Shaquille O’Neal stands no chance in front of Joel Embiid.

The 2021-22 season looks to be the turning point for The Process, who has been playing exceptional basketball. Embiid’s performances this season have earned him comparisons to legends like O’Neal and Hakeem Olajuwon.

The seven-foot center has already joined the elite company of Wilt Chamberlain and Allen Iverson in the Philly franchise’s history. Embiid has an array of skills and can not only dominate in the paint but shoot the ball efficiently. The Sixers center has a mid-range game and can shoot 3s.

Recently, former NCAA champion Jay Williams made a bold statement, saying the following.

“I think Shaq would have fits trying to guard him. Shaq wouldn’t be able to guard him.”

This statement may sound bizarre to many, considering Shaq has three All-NBA defensive team selections and averaged 2.3 BPG. Jay’s claim might stem from the fact that Embiid has a wider range of moves in his arsenal when compared to Shaq’s skill set.

It’s no secret that the Diesel struggled from the free-throw line, with shooting never being his strong point.

One of the front runners for MVP this season, Embiid is averaging 29.7 PPG, 11.2 RPG, 4.3 APG, 1.1 SPG, and 1.4 BPG. The Sixers big man is shooting almost 50% from the field.